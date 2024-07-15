Whatever Happened To Kortney And Dave Wilson From HGTV's Masters Of Flip?
There have been a lot of HGTV shows that have come and gone on the network, but even to this day, fans can't seem to forget "Masters of Flip" with Kortney and Dave Wilson. The renovation show first premiered in 2015, with Kortney and Dave taking over the streets of Nashville to bring life back to old homes in the area. The couple had gotten into the business after attempting to renovate their own home.
Kortney told the National Post, "We started a renovation on our own house and found it really expensive to hire contractors. It wasn't a major renovation so we decided to subcontract it ourselves and consult a contractor, which is exactly what we did — and we did it for less money." Lucky for us, in this process, they found their true passion. Years after being in the business, "Masters of Flip" came out of it. Now, there have been plenty of strange marriages on HGTV, but not Kortney and Dave's. Between their charm and amazing flips, people loved to watch the show.
"Masters of Flip" went on for an incredible four seasons before it was abruptly canceled in 2019. Nowadays, fans of the show are left to watch reruns and reminisce on the good old days. And with "Masters of Flip" officially out of the picture, many have wondered what has happened to Kortney and Dave since.
Kortney and Dave launched a new show
Kortney and Dave Wilson's television career did not end with "Masters of Flip." In 2020, Kortney and Dave launched their new HGTV show, "Making It Home." The television series wasn't much different from their previous one, as the pair still helped clients renovate their homes.
Although there weren't major differences, Kortney was still ecstatic to be starting this new journey. She shared on Facebook, "A lot of stuff has transpired within this last year, but making the show has been one of the best highlights ... It's definitely a time of transition for Dave and I but the joy of making house dreams come true for others is nothing but real, real, real. Really enjoyable for us." However, much like their first renovation show, "Making It Home" also came to an end — this time for personal reasons.
In her Facebook post, Kortney said that it was a "time of transition" for her and Dave because the two were actually going through a big scandal — their divorce. In December 2019, the couple announced the devastating news on social media. "It is with a very heavy heart that we share with all of you that after nearly 18 years of marriage, we have decided to separate," they shared on Instagram. "What we want you to know most of all is that we have the utmost love and respect for one another." After the announcement, Kortney and Dave went about their lives in very different ways.
Kortney remarried and Dave went MIA
After announcing their divorce, Kortney Wilson remained in the spotlight, but Dave Wilson did not. In July 2023, Kortney even gave marriage another go, tying the knot with businessman Ryan Vella. The HGTV star gushed about the ceremony and her new beau with People, saying, "I believe in second chances and that staying true to who you are means something. And it means that I am enough. Just as I am, Ryan loves me and I'm in love with loving him for the rest of my life." Aside from her marriage, Kortney kept busy with her career.
After "Making It Home" with her and Dave ended, Kortney revamped the show to "Making It Home" with Kortney and Kenny. Kenny Brain, a general contractor, joined the show in 2021. HGTV shows get a bad rep for being fake, but it didn't seem like a sham to Brain. Brain admitted he was a bit intimidated to take on the new role, telling HGTV, "To say I was nervous to start last season is an understatement. My legs were shaking when I first walked in. This time around just feels like everybody took a collective breath."
Clearly, Kortney has been booked and busy. As for Dave, he seemingly went MIA after the divorce. He hasn't posted on his Instagram account since July 2019, just before the couple announced their split. So, it looks like the pair took different routes in the past couple of years.