Whatever Happened To Kortney And Dave Wilson From HGTV's Masters Of Flip?

There have been a lot of HGTV shows that have come and gone on the network, but even to this day, fans can't seem to forget "Masters of Flip" with Kortney and Dave Wilson. The renovation show first premiered in 2015, with Kortney and Dave taking over the streets of Nashville to bring life back to old homes in the area. The couple had gotten into the business after attempting to renovate their own home.

Kortney told the National Post, "We started a renovation on our own house and found it really expensive to hire contractors. It wasn't a major renovation so we decided to subcontract it ourselves and consult a contractor, which is exactly what we did — and we did it for less money." Lucky for us, in this process, they found their true passion. Years after being in the business, "Masters of Flip" came out of it. Now, there have been plenty of strange marriages on HGTV, but not Kortney and Dave's. Between their charm and amazing flips, people loved to watch the show.

"Masters of Flip" went on for an incredible four seasons before it was abruptly canceled in 2019. Nowadays, fans of the show are left to watch reruns and reminisce on the good old days. And with "Masters of Flip" officially out of the picture, many have wondered what has happened to Kortney and Dave since.