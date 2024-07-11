Shelley Duvall, The Shining Star, Dead At 75
Actor and film star Shelley Duvall has died. She was 75 years old. Duvall's death was confirmed by Duvall's life partner, Dan Gilroy. According to Gilroy, Duvall was at her personal residence in Blanco, Texas at the time of her death and died in her sleep due to complications from diabetes. "My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us. Too much suffering lately, now she's free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley," Gilroy told The Hollywood Reporter.
Ever the talented thespian, Duvall is perhaps best known for her roles in "The Shining," "McCabe & Mrs. Miller," "Nashville," "Popeye" and "3 Women."
Shelley Duvall's later life was somewhat of a mystery
Although Shelley Duvall enjoyed plenty of success, she opted to leave show business behind in 2002, prompting many to wonder about her and her whereabouts. "I was a star; I had leading roles," she recalled nostalgically during a rare and candid interview with the New York Times in April 2024. "People think it's just aging, but it's not. It's violence," she added cryptically. When pressed about her use of the word "violence," Duvall asked the reporter, Saskia Solomon, "How would you feel if people were really nice, and then, suddenly, on a dime they turn on you? You would never believe it unless it happens to you. That's why you get hurt, because you can't really believe it's true."
Prior to that, Duvall agreed to an interview with Dr. Phil McGraw wherein an unrecognizable Shelley Duvall tells Dr. Phil she's very sick. Ultimately, McGraw was criticized for exploiting and perhaps even aggrandizing what some perceived as Duvall's struggles with mental health. "There [should] be laws to protect mentally ill people from TV talk show predators like @DrPhil who is exploiting [Shelley] Duvall for his own gain," actor Mia Farrow famously tweeted. As for Duvall, when asked about the experience, she flatly told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021, "I found out the kind of person he is the hard way."
Many have paid their respects
Following Shelley Duvall's death, many are coming forward to pay their respects and the word that keeps coming up over and over again to describe her is icon. "I honestly feel so heartbroken. shelley duvall made me fall in love with watching actors transform on screen. truly no one like her, we lost an icon," one fan tweeted. Meanwhile another penned, "She lived a full life – Did what she wanted then retired to spend the rest of days with her boyfriend. Rest in peace, Shelley Duvall – A true fashion icon."
Even Sarah Lukowski, Duvall's personal friend and the brains behind a fan account for her for the late actor, has spoken out. "I've seen the news about Shelley Duvall. I'm doing ok. Shelley was having difficulties with her health over the past few months and I visited with her often. I'll always be grateful for the memories I created with her and that I was able to give her comfort and companionship," she penned in an emotional tweet along with a photo of herself and Duvall. RIP Shelley Duvall.