What We Know So Far About The Trump Rally Shooting

Former President Donald Trump was giving a speech in Butler, Pennsylvania, when a series of what sounded like gunshots rang out, causing rallygoers to scream.

Trump had been talking about illegal immigration. "If you really want to see something that's sad, take a look at what happened ..." he said, before the gunfire stopped him mid-sentence. He then covered his right ear with his hand before ducking down behind the lectern he was speaking at. Secret Service agents rushed to his aid, jumping on top of him. More shots were fired, and Trump remained down for a few moments before the agents helped him up, continuing to shield him with their bodies. Ever the showman, Trump seized the moment by thrusting a fist in the air as blood streamed down his face from an apparent wound on his ear.

Trump got a few fist pumps in before he was helped down the stairs and escorted to an awaiting SUV. Steven Cheung, a spokesman for the ex-president's campaign, later told The Associated Press in a statement, "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility." One member of the audience was reportedly killed, as was the suspected shooter.