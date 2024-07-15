Did Ivanka Trump Change Her Name? Inside The Rumors Amid Her Rebrand From Politics
While Ivanka Trump is no stranger to name-dropping haute couture brands, the latest buzz suggests she might be ready to drop something else entirely — her own last name. She wouldn't be the first, not by a long shot. A name change can offer an individual a chance to rebrand themselves or even to send a powerful message. When Suri Cruise ditched her estranged father's last name, it was her way of telling the world that she wanted nothing to do with Tom Cruise. The real reason Michael Keaton changed his last name was because there was already another Michael Douglas gracing the marquees of Hollywood.
But what about Ivanka? Well, she didn't take the traditional route by adopting Jared Kushner's last name when they walked down the aisle in 2009. While that might raise some eyebrows, it's actually part of a growing trend. A 2023 survey from the Pew Research Center shows that more brides are sticking with their maiden names. Besides, Ivanka was already a household name and likely understood the significant clout carried by the Trump name.
That begs the question: Is there any truth to the whispers that the former first daughter is finally ditching "Trump" for her husband's last name? And why now? Well, for starters, no, she hasn't changed her name — yet. As for why? It's a bit more complicated.
Ivanka is still a Trump, but she might be distancing herself
Ivanka Trump hasn't changed her name, but she does appear to be distancing herself from the rest of the famous family. We think that might just be the origin story of this rumor. It's no secret that Ivanka is over public service. In fact, there are plenty of signs she's done with politics for good. If you need any proof, look no further than her Instagram page. Gone are the days of American flags and gallant poses behind podiums that once dominated her feed. These days, she's more likely to share a vacation snap or a comfy family portrait.
It's hardly surprising, then, that she's distanced herself from the Trump name. After all, she is her father's daughter, and he is a controversial figure who lost his election bid in 2020 — and we all know how much he despises losers. As they say, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, so it stands to reason that she wanted to distance herself from the loss and all the drama that followed.
Furthermore, a source told the New York Post that her brief stint in the White House damaged her reputation, and she "was unhappy about how a lot of [her and Jared Kushner's] friends turned their back on them." It's no secret that her father's presidency dragged the Trump name through the mud — at least among the elite Manhattan social circles Ivanka frequents. Nothing a rebrand can't fix, right?
New legal counsel, who dis?
That's right, Ivanka Trump waved goodbye to the legal team that was also representing her brothers, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump. In September 2022, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump, along with his three eldest children. Forbes reported that Don Jr. and Eric quickly enlisted attorneys Clifford Robert and Michael Farina of the law firm Robert & Robert. According to the outlet, the firm was soon representing Ivanka as well. However, some months later, the outlet notes that Ivanka chose to dump the lawyers representing her and her brothers to go it alone.
Their united front as siblings quickly crumbled as Ivanka's new legal team made it clear that she was striking out on her own. "The complaint does not contain a single allegation that Ms. Trump directly or indirectly created, prepared, reviewed or certified any of her father's financial statements," a letter from her legal team to the judge read. "The complaint affirmatively alleges that other individuals were responsible for those tasks." Ouch!
It's clear Ivanka is working hard to distance herself from her controversial family, but as of right now, a name change isn't part of her rebrand.