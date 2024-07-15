Did Ivanka Trump Change Her Name? Inside The Rumors Amid Her Rebrand From Politics

While Ivanka Trump is no stranger to name-dropping haute couture brands, the latest buzz suggests she might be ready to drop something else entirely — her own last name. She wouldn't be the first, not by a long shot. A name change can offer an individual a chance to rebrand themselves or even to send a powerful message. When Suri Cruise ditched her estranged father's last name, it was her way of telling the world that she wanted nothing to do with Tom Cruise. The real reason Michael Keaton changed his last name was because there was already another Michael Douglas gracing the marquees of Hollywood.

But what about Ivanka? Well, she didn't take the traditional route by adopting Jared Kushner's last name when they walked down the aisle in 2009. While that might raise some eyebrows, it's actually part of a growing trend. A 2023 survey from the Pew Research Center shows that more brides are sticking with their maiden names. Besides, Ivanka was already a household name and likely understood the significant clout carried by the Trump name.

That begs the question: Is there any truth to the whispers that the former first daughter is finally ditching "Trump" for her husband's last name? And why now? Well, for starters, no, she hasn't changed her name — yet. As for why? It's a bit more complicated.