The Tragic Truth About Kobe Bryant And His Father Joe's Complicated Relationship

Kobe Bryant's father, Joe Bryant, has tragically died at the age of 69. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Joe had a stroke that led to his death. With his passing, many are reflecting on his relationship with his late son, Kobe, and the truth is, it was quite complicated.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the strained relationship goes back to when Kobe tied the knot with Vanessa Bryant in 2001. Joe reportedly didn't approve of the romance and neither he nor his wife, Pam Bryant, attended the wedding ceremony. Years went by before the father-son duo had some sort of reconciliation. When Joe became the Los Angeles Sparks head coach, he and Kobe's relationship was on the mend. In 2010, Joe and Pam Bryant even attended the Los Angeles Lakers championship game, but it was reported that they were invited by a fan and not Kobe.

For years, there wasn't much to say about Joe and Kobe's relationship. However, in 2013, things changed between the two forever. Joe and Pam attempted to sell some of the NBA star's memorabilia allegedly without his knowledge. Kobe filed a lawsuit, which ended in a settlement and Joe and Pam issued an apology for the attempted auction. They said (via ESPN), "We apologize for any misunderstanding and unintended pain we have caused our son and appreciate the financial support he has provided over the years." The lawsuit may have concluded, but the relationship between Joe and Kobe would never be the same.