Trump Doesn't Go Easy On Biden After Election Dropout News In Scathing Statement

Following President Joe Biden's announcement that he would "stand down" from seeking reelection in the 2024 United States presidential race and his subsequent endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee, Donald J. Trump delivered a scathing message of his own — and he didn't mince any words. "Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve — And never was!" Trump began in a lengthy post via his social media platform, Truth Social.

Trump went on to denounce "all of those around" Biden, claiming that those closest to the current president along with the media were aware of Biden's purported inability to serve as president. He argued that as a result, the country's borders have suffered. "We will suffer greatly because of his presidency," he declared before delivering a message of hope, "but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly." He then followed with his signature call to action, "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

More to come...