Reactions To Joe Biden Dropping Out Of The 2024 Election Are So Chaotic

President Joseph Biden has announced that he will not be seeking the Democratic Party's nomination for the 2024 presidential election, something a sitting president hasn't done since President Lyndon Banes Johnson in 1968. The President had been at the center of criticism over his mental acuity and his ability to communicate with voters following a number of worrying televised performances, which saw him stumble through a debate with former President Donald Trump, as well as a heavily maligned press conference in which Biden received numerous, pointed questions about his decision to continue on with his campaign.

As the Democratic National Convention nears, President Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, calling naming her Vice President as "the best decision [he has] made" in a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter). Vice President Harris thanked Biden for his service and said she was "honored" to have the President's endorsement.

The historic news sent shockwaves through social media. As always when history happens online, there were plenty of jokes, as well as endorsements for Harris from some of Biden's strongest supporters. Here are the reactions to President Biden's monumental announcement.