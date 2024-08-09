What Hollywood Stars Have Said About Kissing Blake Lively

Blake Lively has heard the horror stories about the actors who have garnered reputations for being the worst kissers in Hollywood, and that is a list the best-dressed fixture has no desire to end up on. In a 2018 "Good Morning America" interview, Lively said, "It's always confusing when you kiss a costar. Nobody wants to be the story of ... like dragon mouth." By that, she's certainly not talking about bringing fiery passion to a love scene — what she had in mind was probably more along the lines of what the breath of a Targaryen's ride smells like after a fire-roasted meal.

Speaking of man-eaters, Lively did not fit the informal definition of the word when her glamorous "Gossip Girl" journey began. "I've kissed just three people in my life, other than stuff that I've done for TV or movies," she told Cosmopolitan in 2008. Just a year later, she found herself in the uncomfortable position of filming a love scene with Ben Affleck for "The Town." When the costars had a tête-à-tête for Interview magazine in 2010, Lively told Affleck, "The sex scene was really awkward. It was my first day, so thank you for that."

Affleck praised Lively for handling the situation like a consummate professional. "You were very poised and comfortable about it," he told her. The future Mr. Bennifer isn't the only actor who was left impressed with Lively after pretending to be her lover.