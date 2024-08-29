A Timeline Of Prince William's Brutal Hair Transformation

With his thick blonde hair styled in a side-parting sweep, William, Prince of Wales, was the spitting image of his mom, Princess Diana, growing up. However, as he entered his twenties, William began to undergo a hair transformation that made him look increasingly like his father, King Charles III — something that didn't go unnoticed by his brother, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. In his memoir "Spare," Harry wrote about noticing William's rapidly thinning hair when he saw him at their grandfather, Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021, and how his resemblance to their mother was diminishing as he aged.

Thankfully, William takes the hair loss in his stride. "I don't know if you guys have heard about the Earthshot Prize, but it's an initiative I started about two years ago now, although it's been about four years in the making — I had hair when it started," he joked in July 2023 before serving burgers to a stunned crowd.

However, hair loss expert Penny James of the Penny James Trichology Center said that balding is no laughing matter for many. "Men of all ages suffer a great deal from the emotional trauma of losing their hair," she told Nicki Swift. "I hear daily from my young male clients at my Trichology Center how their hair loss has eroded their self-confidence. They are consumed by hair shedding, affecting their quality of life." Thankfully, that doesn't appear to be the case with William. James talked us through a timeline of his hair transformation.