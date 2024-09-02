What Andrew Tate Claims His Time In Jail Was Really Like
This article includes allegations of sexual assault and domestic violence.
Andrew Tate's detractors would argue that jail is too good for him. Still, they gave a collective sigh of relief when the professional misogynist and self-professed webcam king pimp was behind Romanian bars in December 2022. Not surprisingly, Tate felt differently. He argued he was a victim of persecution and shared what his time in jail was like in a November 2023 interview with Piers Morgan for Sky News Australia.
"Romanian jail is not English jail," Tate explained. "It's exactly as bad as people would expect it to be. Luckily, it was in the winter, so the cockroaches were not too bad." Tate said he was glad he was locked up during Ramadan at least, so he didn't have to eat too much of the food they served. He claimed the most stressful thing about the ordeal was not knowing what he'd been arrested for and how long he'd be locked up in jail.
Meanwhile, he professed his innocence, insisting he'd done nothing illegal. "I'm accused of helping my friends get big on TikTok," Tate claimed. "That is what I'm accused of." Fact check: He was actually accused of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized criminal group for the sexual exploitation of women. Tate said he'd been thrown in solitary confinement and spent 11 to 12 days alone. "I was extremely busy inside of my jail cell. I had lots of pushups to do," Tate shared. "I knew that God was watching, and I had to perform."
Andrew Tate's post-jail suffering
In his sitdown with Piers Morgan, Andrew Tate made the dubious claim that everybody inside the jail was bending over backwards to apologize for the miscarriage of justice he'd suffered. "All of the staff, the police officers, everyone who worked in the jail, the person who served me my meal, everyone was very sorry for what happened to me. They made it clear they knew it was garbage, and they were apologetic," he said. "They were kind of like, 'Listen, you got too big, I'm sorry, this is how things work.'"
After being released from jail in April 2023, Tate was placed under house arrest for four months. He said that was when the real suffering started. "I didn't have nightmares in jail," Tate shared. "I had nightmares once I left jail." He complained he was penniless as "Fifteen cars, six properties, twenty diamond watches, gold bars, cash, land, every single bank account, millions and millions and millions of dollars" were seized when he was arrested.
Tate was out of jail, but his headache was far from over. He was still facing trial in Bucharest on trafficking and rape charges. Then, things got a whole heck worse in August 2024 when police raided his home and threw him back in a cell overnight. According to BBC News, Tate was questioned by the Romanian serious crime agency DIIOCT over fresh allegations that could result in further charges for trafficking and sex with a minor, money laundering, and attempting to influence witnesses.
Andrew Tate's battle continues
Andrew Tate is the epitome of toxic masculinity and arrogance. Despite his disturbing rhetoric and actions, he seemingly never believed he would go to jail. Tate built a fortune off of his misogynistic schtick and millions of disenfranchised young men lapped it up. When it came to spouting his views on women, the more controversial, the better. Per the Mirror, Tate said rape victims must "bear responsibility" for being attacked and boasted about hitting and choking ex-girlfriends. He vowed he would threaten a woman with a machete if she accused him of cheating and claimed women who aren't virgins are "Used goods. Second hand." As his online following grew, the shady side of Tate became ever more evident with progressively darker content and increasingly offensive and outlandish interviews.
Tate was canceled in 2017 and banned from social media. However, Elon Musk welcomed him back with open arms in November 2022, reinstalling his account on X, formerly Twitter, and providing him with a new platform for spouting hate. Tate has been making the most of his return; his follower count is currently at 10 million and includes Candace Owens, Donald Trump Jr., and Nick Fuentes, among others.
Tate's stint in jail did nothing to humble him or dampen his anger and extreme arrogance. In Tate's world, nobody is bigger, better, stronger, or more intelligent than him. "Unmatched perspicacity coupled with sheer indefatigability makes me a feared opponent in any realm of human endeavour," his X profile states.
