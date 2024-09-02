What Andrew Tate Claims His Time In Jail Was Really Like

This article includes allegations of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Andrew Tate's detractors would argue that jail is too good for him. Still, they gave a collective sigh of relief when the professional misogynist and self-professed webcam king pimp was behind Romanian bars in December 2022. Not surprisingly, Tate felt differently. He argued he was a victim of persecution and shared what his time in jail was like in a November 2023 interview with Piers Morgan for Sky News Australia.

"Romanian jail is not English jail," Tate explained. "It's exactly as bad as people would expect it to be. Luckily, it was in the winter, so the cockroaches were not too bad." Tate said he was glad he was locked up during Ramadan at least, so he didn't have to eat too much of the food they served. He claimed the most stressful thing about the ordeal was not knowing what he'd been arrested for and how long he'd be locked up in jail.

Meanwhile, he professed his innocence, insisting he'd done nothing illegal. "I'm accused of helping my friends get big on TikTok," Tate claimed. "That is what I'm accused of." Fact check: He was actually accused of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized criminal group for the sexual exploitation of women. Tate said he'd been thrown in solitary confinement and spent 11 to 12 days alone. "I was extremely busy inside of my jail cell. I had lots of pushups to do," Tate shared. "I knew that God was watching, and I had to perform."