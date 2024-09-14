Depending on how you look at him, The Great Khali has an incredible legacy or a devastating tragedy forever tied to his name. The former professional wrestler, whose real name is Dalip Singh Rana, was a hard one to miss during his time in the WWE world, with his 7-foot-1-inch tall stature making even the most daunting of his opponents look small. But he's a polarizing character, often ridiculed and trolled for his enormous stature and how it affects his wrestling style. Because of this, fame and fortune have come with their fair share of setbacks for Rana, who had to battle the court of opinion on top of the many obstacles he overcame to become a professional wrestler.

Hailing from a poor family in India, Rana started blazing a trail for himself after defeating the hardcore wrestling legend The Undertaker in 2006. He has gone head-to-head with WWE superstars across the board, taking home victories in his bouts with Kane, Shawn Michaels, and Ric Flair throughout his career. The Great Khali ultimately put his country on the map in the wrestling universe, becoming the first Indian man to take home the title of World Heavyweight Champion.

All of those incredible achievements are made that much more impressive knowing the trials and tribulations Rana endured in the spotlight. Though his professional wrestling journey may have ended with his retirement in 2014, his legacy (however controversial it may be) still lives on. Here's a look at the tragic real-life story of The Great Khali.