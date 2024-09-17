Paddy Pimblett's Career Was Crushed In Just 31 Seconds

Talented, eccentric, and often controversial, Paddy Pimblett has the typical traits of a superstar. Through the years, Pimblett became a fan favorite, thanks in large part to his fighting skills, charismatic personality, and unwavering confidence. Understandably, he has also become one of the most popular fighters in modern MMA history. "Whenever I'm back in Liverpool and go out anywhere, I'm always seeing people, queues, or people waiting to get pictures with me," Pimblett, a proud Liverpool native, told Forbes of his fame in a March 2023 interview. "By now, I'm quite used to it. I get up on it, and you should never moan about it."

Pimblett's influence, however, extends beyond fighting in the MMA ring. In December 2022, he founded The Baddy Foundation, a nonprofit organization raising awareness about men's mental health and helping children affected by food insecurity. Earlier that year, Pimblett drew public attention after delivering a heartfelt speech encouraging men to open up about their struggles. "Listen, if you're a man and you've got weight on your shoulders, and you think the only way you can solve it is by killing yourself, please speak to someone. Speak to anyone," he implored at the time.

But while Pimblett is admired for his career achievements and advocacy, he has also had his fair share of controversies through the years. Like many other sports stars who ruined their careers, some of these controversies threatened his reputation and seem to have left a permanent dent on his successful career. Keep reading to find out how.