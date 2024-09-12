Note: This article discusses mentions of suicide and substance abuse.

Tila Tequila and controversy definitely go hand in hand. After all, the Vietnamese star, whose birth name is Thien-Thanh Thi Nguyen, rose to fame starring on her own dating show which featured 16 straight men and 16 lesbians competing for her attention. Since then, however, she seemed to gradually fade away from the spotlight, sliding further into the list of has-been celebrities remembered for cringeworthy reality shows and not much else.

Millennials may remember her infamous series, "A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila," which ran for two seasons and — as you may have guessed — didn't actually lead to any withstanding love connection. However, it further catapulted Nguyen to fame, along with her incredible social media presence at the time (she was once dubbed 'The Queen of Myspace' by Time Magazine).

But all good things must come to an end, and her social media reign seemed to be the very reason for her demise. The reality star has made some incredibly off-putting and divisive remarks online, from sympathizing with Hitler to chasing down illegal immigrants — and not everybody took a liking to that dose of Tila Tequila. When negative press is seemingly her only lifeline to staying relevant, it's no wonder why you don't hear about Tila Tequila anymore. We're breaking down all the reasons the reality star's journey to fame took a turn for the worse.