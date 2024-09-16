Jackson 5 Member Tito Jackson Dead At 70

The music world has lost another Jackson. Tito Jackson, a founding member of the iconic band the Jackson 5, has died at age 70. Jackson family manager Steve Manning, told ET that although there is no official cause of death at this time, it is believed he suffered a heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma.

Tito is the older brother of Michael Jackson, who died in June 2009. Tito and Michael performed in the Jackson 5 with their other siblings, Jackie, Jermaine, and Marlon Jackson.

Tito's three sons, who play in the R'n'B band 3T, confirmed the news on Instagram. "We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being," they wrote. "It will forever be "Tito Time" for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached, and that is 'Love One Another.' We love you Pops," they continued.