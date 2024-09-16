Jackson 5 Member Tito Jackson Dead At 70
The music world has lost another Jackson. Tito Jackson, a founding member of the iconic band the Jackson 5, has died at age 70. Jackson family manager Steve Manning, told ET that although there is no official cause of death at this time, it is believed he suffered a heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma.
Tito is the older brother of Michael Jackson, who died in June 2009. Tito and Michael performed in the Jackson 5 with their other siblings, Jackie, Jermaine, and Marlon Jackson.
Tito's three sons, who play in the R'n'B band 3T, confirmed the news on Instagram. "We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being," they wrote. "It will forever be "Tito Time" for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached, and that is 'Love One Another.' We love you Pops," they continued.
Fans pay their respects to Tito
Tito Jackson's heartbroken fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to pay their respects to him. "RIP Mr Tito Jackson! And thank you for sharing your musical talent with the world!" one wrote. "i loved the jackson 5 so much. 'i'll be there' is such a classic. rip tito," another posted. "Such a huge loss for music lovers everywhere. Tito's legacy will always be remembered," a third shared.
Tito never reached the same musical heights as his younger brother, Michael Jackson, or some of the other members of the Jackson family. Still, he was an accomplished and celebrated musician in his own right. Tito was nominated for three Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 as a member of The Jacksons.
Tito's last performance was in Munich, Germany, on September 10, five days before his death, when he performed with Jackie and Marlon Jackson. The three siblings paid respects to their late brother, Michael, before their concert. "We're deeply grateful for this special place that honors not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive," Tito posted on Instagram on September 9, along with a photo of the three visiting a memorial in honor of Michael.