This Is What Vanessa From TLC's Seeking Sister Wife Is Doing Now

"Seeking Sister Wife" is currently still airing, just without Vanessa and the Alldredge family. The reasoning behind their exit remains unclear. Last we saw, Vanessa had an exciting (since-deleted) social media update in August 2019: a woman named Donna was joining the Alldredge family as a new sister wife. Unfortunately, the happy update was short-lived: Donna left the family in 2021. "Our marriage with Donna is over. We have been physically separated since November and the decision to end the marriage finalized in April," the Alldredge family wrote on Facebook. "There are reasons why we chose to end things, but we don't feel the need to share the details at this time."

Once again, Vanessa, Jeff, and Sharis were left searching for another sister wife to take the Alldredge name. In the years since then, we have to assume that Vanessa has chosen to spend her time out of the spotlight post-show. It's one of two main choices any former reality star can choose: Leverage your TV fame into a career as an influencer and risk having your life ruined by reality TV or abandon your fame to try and return to something of a normal existence. Since leaving "Seeking Sister Wife," it appears Vanessa Alldredge has nobly chosen the latter. (Given the way other "Seeking Sister Wife" stars have faced trouble after finding fame, you can't blame her.)