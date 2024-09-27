Maggie Smith, Harry Potter & Downton Abbey Icon, Dead At 89

Maggie Smith was born in Ilford, Essex, in England, on December 28, 1934. Working on the stage as well as in television and movies over the course of her career, Smith was famous for her roles in "A Room with a View" and "Gosford Park," as well as the "Harry Potter" film franchise and "Downton Abbey," among other incredible roles. Honored with many industry awards for her work, in 1990 she was made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

When Smith opened up about her career to The New York Times in 1979, she admitted, "Acting is what I do. One is nervous, every single time, to go on a stage at all. But it's the only way I've lived."

Being an actor was also how Smith became an industry legend. Granted, it didn't seem like she was overly impressed with her own iconic status. The Guardian noted that she once explained, "Everything's an icon. If you have been around long enough you are an icon. A rather dusty icon ... or a national treasure." She certainly was a show business treasure that will be missed.

Our condolences go out to Smith's family, friends, and fans.