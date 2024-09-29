Kris Kristofferson, A Star Is Born Actor, Dead At 88
Kris Kristofferson, beloved singer-songwriter, actor, and entertainment industry legend, died at 88, his loved ones confirmed. Kristofferson leaves behind nine children — Tracy, Kris, Casey, Heather, Jesse, Jody, Johnny, Kelly, and Blake — whom he shared with his two ex-wives, Frances Mavia Beer and Rita Coolidge, as well as his third wife, Lisa Meyers, to whom he was still married at the time of his death.
"It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 28 at home. We're all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he's smiling down at us all," a statement from his family via Instagram read.
Following the news of Kristofferson's death, his fans and admirers have been looking back at all that he did during his incredible career and how he amazed others with his inspiring life. Keep reading as we do the same.
Kris Kristofferson wouldn't have changed anything about his incredible life
Kris Kristofferson was born on June 22, 1936, in Brownsville, Texas. Going on to first study creative writing at college while also playing football and becoming a Golden Gloves boxer, he went on to study at Oxford University on a Rhodes scholarship, earning his master's degree in literature before embarking on a stint in the military and then finding fame as a musician and actor. Known for writing songs like "Me and Bobby McGee" (which was famously performed by his ex-girlfriend Janis Joplin), he also earned a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor thanks to his work in 1976's "A Star Is Born" opposite Barbra Streisand.
Those were just a few of the accomplishments that Kristofferson achieved before retiring in 2021, having spent more than 50 years in show business. And while that might make you think that he's been focused on his goals, he noted while opening up to Rolling Stone in 2016, "I really have no anxiety about controlling my own life. Somehow I just slipped into it and it's worked." He later added, "It's been good so far, and it'll probably continue to be." When asked about any potential regrets (via his website), Kristofferson explained, "Listen, I have those. But my life has turned out so well for me that I would be afraid to change anything."
Our condolences go out to Kristofferson's family, friends, and fans.