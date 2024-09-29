Kris Kristofferson, A Star Is Born Actor, Dead At 88

Kris Kristofferson, beloved singer-songwriter, actor, and entertainment industry legend, died at 88, his loved ones confirmed. Kristofferson leaves behind nine children — Tracy, Kris, Casey, Heather, Jesse, Jody, Johnny, Kelly, and Blake — whom he shared with his two ex-wives, Frances Mavia Beer and Rita Coolidge, as well as his third wife, Lisa Meyers, to whom he was still married at the time of his death.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 28 at home. We're all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he's smiling down at us all," a statement from his family via Instagram read.

Following the news of Kristofferson's death, his fans and admirers have been looking back at all that he did during his incredible career and how he amazed others with his inspiring life. Keep reading as we do the same.