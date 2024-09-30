Tom Brady's On Air Admission Stuns The Football World
NFL fans were treated to some very interesting Tom Brady lore during the Buccaneers/Eagles game on September 29, 2024. Could the final years of his career have been drastically different?
During the NFL on Fox broadcast, Brady held up some notecards for all to see. First, he explained that they contained the notes he'd made in 2020 about why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the team he should sign up with after spending two decades with the New England Patriots. Not too surprising, right? He's definitely the type to make a pros and cons list. But then, out of nowhere, he confessed that he almost ended up moving West instead of South.
"Chicago was a team, and I've never told that story before, they were very stealth in their recruitment," Brady said. "I was seriously considering — but in the end, it came down to Tampa."
Tom Brady was almost a Chicago Bear
Tom Brady was almost a Chicago Bear!? This admission came as a huge surprise to everyone — but it went double for Bears fans. Some were understandably heartbroken that they were so close to having the G.O.A.T. storm into the windy city and save their long-suffering team. One user on X, formerly Twitter, lamented: "Chicago did something obviously to offend god."
But as it often goes with a lot of Bears fans, even the prospect of someone like Tom Brady showing up to lead the team isn't enough to convince them that they'd have a chance at going all the way; the team hasn't won a Super Bowl since Super Bowl XX in 1986 — and that's the only time they've brought home the trophy. One X user channeled their inner Charlie Brown and wrote: "As a Bears fan, it's an honor just to have been considered. Good thing he chose Tampa, he'd of never got the 7th ring here."
And of course, there were some who weren't moved by the news whatsoever. As one user wrote: "We don't care. Why is this a slobberfest for Tom Brady?" Another user ignored the admission altogether and criticized his broadcasting performance, writing: "Great QB, but not loving Tom Brady in the booth. trying too hard. talks too much. oversharing. less is more is my advice."
People aren't too happy with his broadcasting performance
Following Tom Brady's retirement, his first year as an NFL broadcaster has been ... not great so far. Between that awkward fist bump and his general lack of confidence on screen, people have been having a field day ripping on him for his underwhelming performance. As one X user put it: "Tom Brady is to broadcasting as Michael Jordan is to baseball." Ouch. Honestly, though, it's not too shocking that people aren't cutting him any slack. For many, seeing the guy flounder after winning so much over the years — more than any other quarterback in history — it has been a cathartic experience. The universe has to balance itself out eventually, right?
There's also the fact that a lot of people were upset about Brady swooping in and replacing Greg OIsen, who — despite his very short tenure of two years — was well-liked as one of Fox's primary on-air analysts. As far as they're concerned, Brady bumbling through his first handful of games is karmic payback for taking the former tight end's job.
Only time will tell if Brady finds his sea legs and settles into his new position. It goes without saying that if anyone can do it, it's him. If his unparalleled determination to win isn't enough, though, the 10-year $375 million dollar contract he signed with Fox should be enough to augment his efforts.