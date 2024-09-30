Tom Brady's On Air Admission Stuns The Football World

NFL fans were treated to some very interesting Tom Brady lore during the Buccaneers/Eagles game on September 29, 2024. Could the final years of his career have been drastically different?

During the NFL on Fox broadcast, Brady held up some notecards for all to see. First, he explained that they contained the notes he'd made in 2020 about why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the team he should sign up with after spending two decades with the New England Patriots. Not too surprising, right? He's definitely the type to make a pros and cons list. But then, out of nowhere, he confessed that he almost ended up moving West instead of South.

"Chicago was a team, and I've never told that story before, they were very stealth in their recruitment," Brady said. "I was seriously considering — but in the end, it came down to Tampa."