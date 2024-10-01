John Amos, Good Times And Roots Actor, Dead At 84

American actor John Amos died at age 84 on August 21, his son K.C. told The Hollywood Reporter on October 1. "It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned," he said in a statement. "He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold... and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor."

Born on December 27, 1939, Amos hailed from Newark, New Jersey. He played professional football and was a boxer before becoming a star. Not only did Amos have a remarkable acting career, but he also had a remarkable childhood. After Brown v. Board of Education, Amos was "part of the inaugural desegregating classes of two schools in New Jersey," according to Time. "I had suffered those indignities in real life integrating those two schools, of being told that I was a physical anomaly," Amos told the news source. "Having kids wipe their finger along your cheek to see if the black came off, or saying about my nose, 'Geez, can you breathe through that thing or walk through it?'"

Things improved for Amos when he joined the cast of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." He said that the cast was welcoming. "It was an actor's heaven," he shared with Time. "Mary was quite a skilled comedienne, but her forte was really underplaying. What really could have been passed off as pedestrian comedy became an actor's lesson in how you get people together — Cloris Leachman, Mary and so many wonderful, wonderful actors with good material—to become a life form, almost." While "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" was the launching point for Amos' career, it didn't stop there.