Tragic Details About David Bowie's Son Duncan Jones

There's hardly anyone in the world who hasn't heard of the iconic David Bowie, but many may not know too much about his son Duncan Zowie Haywood Jones. Born to the "Starman" singer and his first wife Angela Bowie, his childhood was anything but ideal. Back then, David and Angela led the typical rock star life filled with drinking and drug use, and Jones, nicknamed Zowie Bowie, was raised by staff before he was shipped off to a boarding school.

Despite his unusual upbringing, Jones fondly recalled growing up with his famous dad. "In many ways, it was an incredible childhood. We traveled all over the world and we got to do some amazing things," he told the Daily Mail. The filmmaker added, "I remember one time going to see a sumo wrestling show in Japan and being amazed. There were a lot of unique things that I got to do, and not a lot of people get to experience things like that. And I treasure those memories. But often I'd sit around being bored backstage at a concert." While Jones had great memories of David, it wasn't the case with his mom. Sadly, his relationship with her suffered and the two haven't had a relationship for decades — and that's just one of the tragic details he's faced during his life.