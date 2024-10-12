Bill Clinton's Dispassionate Anniversary Post To Hillary Gets Brutally Roasted

Bill Clinton's detached and impersonal anniversary post to Hillary Clinton will likely do nothing to persuade detractors that their relationship is rooted in true love, not business. Bill seemingly dialed it in on Friday with a short message ripped straight from the pages of a Hallmark card. "Happy Anniversary, Hillary. It's been an amazing 49 years. Here's to many more!" the not-so-doting husband posted on X, formerly Twitter, along with a photo of the two posing on a hill.

The lack of passion and feeling didn't go unnoticed, and MAGA fanatics seized the opportunity to dig in the knife. In fairness, given the seemingly bottomless well of Bill's shady moments, the many strange things about Hillary and Bill's marriage, and, lest anyone forget, the Bill and Monica Lewinsky scandal, there was plenty of material from which to draw.

"It's been an amazing 49 years cheating on you and flying on Epstein's jet! Cheers!" Laura Loomer, Donald Trump's biggest fangirl, sniped. "My guess is you only stay together so you can't testify against one another!" another Trumper said. "Monica Lewinsky sends her regards with a big box of cigars," a third wrote.