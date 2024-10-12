Bill Clinton's Dispassionate Anniversary Post To Hillary Gets Brutally Roasted
Bill Clinton's detached and impersonal anniversary post to Hillary Clinton will likely do nothing to persuade detractors that their relationship is rooted in true love, not business. Bill seemingly dialed it in on Friday with a short message ripped straight from the pages of a Hallmark card. "Happy Anniversary, Hillary. It's been an amazing 49 years. Here's to many more!" the not-so-doting husband posted on X, formerly Twitter, along with a photo of the two posing on a hill.
The lack of passion and feeling didn't go unnoticed, and MAGA fanatics seized the opportunity to dig in the knife. In fairness, given the seemingly bottomless well of Bill's shady moments, the many strange things about Hillary and Bill's marriage, and, lest anyone forget, the Bill and Monica Lewinsky scandal, there was plenty of material from which to draw.
"It's been an amazing 49 years cheating on you and flying on Epstein's jet! Cheers!" Laura Loomer, Donald Trump's biggest fangirl, sniped. "My guess is you only stay together so you can't testify against one another!" another Trumper said. "Monica Lewinsky sends her regards with a big box of cigars," a third wrote.
Bill and Hillary Clinton have had a rollercoaster relationship
Bill and Hillary Clinton's marriage has probably been more scrutinized than their political careers. Despite spending decades together and sharing a daughter, Chelsea Clinton, some have questioned the true nature of their relationship, pointing to Hillary's unwavering support of her husband throughout his multiple and humiliating cheating scandals as supposed proof of their marriage being disingenuous.
People raised their eyebrows when Hillary chose to firmly stand by her man when he scrambled to save his 1992 presidential campaign. In a now-iconic 1992 CBS interview, Hillary was every bit the loyal wife, nodding in support as Bill vehemently shot down reports of an affair with Gennifer Flowers — a denial he later recanted in 1998. But it was her seemingly cool and indifferent reaction to Bill finally 'fessing up to an "inappropriate relationship" with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky that left many scratching their heads.
However, Hillary admitted in her 2003 memoir, "Living History," that she was devastated by the betrayal. "I could hardly breathe," she wrote. "Gulping for air, I started crying and yelling at him, 'What do you mean? What are you saying? Why did you lie to me?' I was furious and getting more so by the second." Hillary said her anger was further fueled by the fact she'd believed repeated denials of an affair and accepted his claim that he was the victim of a political witch hunt. "As a wife, I wanted to wring Bill's neck," Hillary confessed.