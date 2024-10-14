Inappropriate Outfits We Can't Believe GMA's Ginger Zee Wore
Chief meteorologist and climate correspondent Ginger Zee presumably wants to be best known for her insightful weather forecasts, not her wardrobe decisions. "We have built this really great team in meteorology for ABC News and we focus so much on accuracy and it's just an incredible feeling," Zee gushed about her high-profile gig during an April 2020 interview for "In The Moment with Meredith St. Henry." According to Zee, she was bitten by the weather bug at a very young age after watching the 1996 hit movie "Twister." (File that under things you didn't know about Ginger Zee.) And the rest is simply history!
Alas, it's some of Zee's on-air outfits that have really blown viewers away — and not exactly for the better. Think: category 5, natural disaster. "We don't get clothing provided, and so it's always up to us. ... It's my choice," Zee once revealed during a behind-the-scenes video for "Good Morning America" about how her camera-ready wardrobe comes to be. (Another "Good Morning America" scandal you never knew about!) Sadly, some of Zee's work 'fits weren't just bad — they were downright inappropriate!
Ginger Zee's day-to-night look gone wrong
In January 2023, Ginger Zee opted to spice up her daily weather report with a pair of black pants that left little to the imagination. It should be noted, however, that the term "pants" is actually pretty generous as they read more like shorts with a sheer overlay and a distinct block pattern scattered down her legs. Spicy, indeed. "The pants were a hit," Zee penned in part on Instagram about the unique style along with a photo of her posing in the look. Well, that's certainly one way to put it.
While some Instagram users applauded Zee for her daring fashion sense, others weren't so pleased. "You look great but I think those pants are more appropriate for a night out – not for a morning show," one user admonished. Perhaps she was hoping these pants would take her from day to date night? (More on Zee's marriage to Ben Aaron here.) The world may never know.
Ginger Zee's peekaboo pantsuit
Are belly buttons back?! Ginger Zee got people talking again in April 2023 when she opted to bare her midriff during an appearance on ABC's "The View." There's no doubt about it, people definitely took a little time to enjoy the view when Zee arrived on set sporting a matching white pantsuit. The kicker? The sleeveless vest not only gave viewers a sneak peek of Zee's toned arms but also a glimpse at the tippy top of her belly button. The story goes that Zee borrowed the barely there suit from her "Good Morning America" colleague, Eva Pilgrim, as part of her personal quest to wear no new clothes, thus helping the environment. "Appreciative of my friends for helping the stretch," she gushed on Instagram about her very own sisterhood of the traveling pantsuit moment.
Alas, some viewers were none too pleased with Zee's peekaboo suit. "Belly shirt?" one user questioned her about the on-air look. Meanwhile, another took a nasty swipe at Zee, accusing her of photoshopping herself. "Gee, Zee has no belly button, or the airbrush has struck," the user wrote. As the old saying goes, you can't win 'em all.
Ginger Zee's avian-inspired attire
Winging it! Ginger Zee had "Good Morning America" viewers going cuckoo in August 2023 when she donned a white knee-length dress covered in — you guessed it — birds. "I've officially entered my bird watching phase of life... so I felt I should let everyone know in a very literal way," she penned on Instagram about the avian-inspired frock. Duly noted, Zee. Duly noted. Alas, some fans were left scratching their heads wondering if the fashion statement had flown over their heads entirely. "Ugly weird dress!" one user commented. (Ornithologists everywhere, MOUNT UP.)
It should be noted, however, that wasn't the last time Zee let her birding flag fly. In September, the famous meteorologist opted for yet another frock full of fowl. "I love wearing these bird dresses to hear @maxgolembo do all the bird calls," Zee joked. Aww, so tweet!
Ginger Zee gave Big Bird a run for his money
Even on cloudy days, weather forecaster Ginger Zee is fully prepared to bring the sunshine. Case in point: her neon yellow turtleneck paired with a patterned skirt decked out in an equally bright array of colors including the signature neon yellow, as well as red, blue, green, and black for contrast. She completed the look with a pair of bright yellow pumps. "Trying to bring that bright sunshine with my fit today..." Zee penned on Instagram in November 2023 along with a photo of herself modeling the luminous look.
Sadly, the look also bordered on Big Bird territory and many "Good Morning America" fans flocked to the comments section to let her know that the "Sesame Street" resident wasn't all it reminded them of. "Looks like a commercial for MS Windows or Rubicks Cube," one user wrote. Meanwhile, another well-meaning user commented, "My rainbow Brite," along with the heart-eyes emoji. Alexa, play "My Girl" by the Temptations.
Ginger Zee's denim disaster
New headshots, who this?! Ginger Zee set tongues wagging in August when she opted to rock a Canadian tuxedo with a plunging neckline for her professional headshots. Think: Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's grand entrance at the American Music Awards in 2001. "I hadn't taken new headshots in like 6 years so I just wanted to avoid looking like a realtor that hasn't updated their photo in 20 years," she explained on Instagram in August about the photoshoot. Fear not, Zee. No one's making that connection. NO ONE.
The denim-on-denim look was certainly a choice for something as formal as professional headshots but an attention getter, no less. "This is why the ice caps are melting! you look great Mrs weather Goddess," one user penned in the comments section. Still, others questioned as to whether the get-up was work appropriate. "Hmm.. what did you want us to see? Not a fan of cleavage for business...or weather," another user wrote. Ruh-roh.