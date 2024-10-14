Inappropriate Outfits We Can't Believe GMA's Ginger Zee Wore

Chief meteorologist and climate correspondent Ginger Zee presumably wants to be best known for her insightful weather forecasts, not her wardrobe decisions. "We have built this really great team in meteorology for ABC News and we focus so much on accuracy and it's just an incredible feeling," Zee gushed about her high-profile gig during an April 2020 interview for "In The Moment with Meredith St. Henry." According to Zee, she was bitten by the weather bug at a very young age after watching the 1996 hit movie "Twister." (File that under things you didn't know about Ginger Zee.) And the rest is simply history!

Alas, it's some of Zee's on-air outfits that have really blown viewers away — and not exactly for the better. Think: category 5, natural disaster. "We don't get clothing provided, and so it's always up to us. ... It's my choice," Zee once revealed during a behind-the-scenes video for "Good Morning America" about how her camera-ready wardrobe comes to be. (Another "Good Morning America" scandal you never knew about!) Sadly, some of Zee's work 'fits weren't just bad — they were downright inappropriate!