The Transformation Of Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque From 6 To 33

From the get go, Joanna "JoJo" Levesque was singing both solo and beside her family. Both of her parents were singers, covering genres ranging from gospel to blues, and their daughter followed in their footsteps –- but with her own flair. "When I was 2 years old, I would sing nursery rhymes," she remembered to Wicked Local. "I would do riffs on them and make them jazzy and more R&B. When it comes to performing, I don't remember ever having any fear."

The future pop star made moves in the industry at a young age. She appeared on "America's Most Talented Kid" as a child, and while she didn't win, she did catch the attention of producer Vincent Herbert, who had worked with artists including girl group Destiny's Child and Deborah Cox. She also showed off her talents to a then up-and-coming pop star: Britney Spears.

"I sang in front of everyone backstage," she spilled on the "This Must Be The Gig with Lior Phillips" podcast. "She told her assistant to give me her card. It had Larry Rudolph's name on it, her old manager. Supposedly Britney was starting her own company and wanted me to be her first new artist." While Spears' label never came to fruition, JoJo still found her path to recording stardom.