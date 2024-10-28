Armie Hammer's Fall From Grace Is Something To Behold

Once upon a time, Armie Hammer was a Golden Globe-nominated actor starring in blockbuster films like "Call Me By Your Name" and "The Social Network." But just as his career was beginning to skyrocket, some of his deepest secrets began to be revealed. From the top of the box office charts to the bottom of the business, Hammer experienced a fast and furious fall from grace that left him a pariah in Hollywood. Hammer has all but disappeared from the silver screen and his name is now associated with triggering matters, including sexual assault and cannibalism.

After some time away from the spotlight, Hammer emerged from hiding showing gratitude for all he had been through. "I'm now at a place in my life where I'm grateful for every single bit of it," Hammer said of his series of scandals on the "Painful Lessons" podcast in 2024 (per The Hollywood Reporter). "... because where I was in my life before all of that stuff happened to me, I didn't feel good. I never felt satisfied. I never had enough. I never was in a place where I was happy with myself."

We checked in with Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, to get her take on how these kinds of accusations play out in public opinion. She pointed out, "The court of public opinion is as important as the courtroom. Entertainers today have to be careful about avoiding these types of accusations in Hollywood if they want to avoid being canceled." Though, it may be too late for Armie Hammer.