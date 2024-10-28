Lindsay Lohan's Mugshots Are Proof She's Drastically Transformed

This article contains mentions of addiction.

Growing up in the spotlight isn't easy. Many young actors struggle to deal with the intense pressure that accompanies fame and fortune, and as they grow up, their life often spirals out of control. Lindsay Lohan is one of them. She went from cute and bubbly child star to hot it-girl to Hollywood pariah with a string of mugshots to her name.

Many of Lohan's sketchiest moments were caught on camera via paparazzi or police departments. And it hit her hard — in both her personal and work life. For a long time, Hollywood wouldn't cast Lohan anymore as her history of addiction and legal woes made her an expensive liability. Larry Thompson, who produced "Liz & Dick," had to jump through hoops to bring her on board the 2012 Lifetime biopic. "Lindsay Lohan may be the most insured actress that ever walked on a soundstage," he told E! News in April 2012.

However, following Lohan's self-imposed Dubai exile, the tides are finally turning, and she's slowly making a comeback. She finished filming a sequel to her 2003 hit, "Freaky Friday," in September 2024. The fact that family-friendly Disney is willing to hire Lohan is a clear sign that she's back in favor and that all is forgiven. Still, it's been a long, arduous journey to get there. We're looking back at Lohan's mugshots and how she's drastically transformed since her troubled years.