Laura Loomer Shares Intimate New Pic With Trump As Affair Rumors Explode

Far-right political activist and podcaster Laura Loomer is a staunch supporter of presidential candidate Donald Trump, and she's certainly not shy about shouting her allegiance from the rooftops. There's been much speculation about her relationship with the 45th president due to her frequent appearances along his campaign trail leading up to the 2024 election. She even accompanied the 78-year-old on his jet to the presidential debate in September 2024, along with standing by his side during Sept. 11 memorial services. Then, on October 23, 2024, Loomer sparked a new wave of rumors concerning the nature of their relationship after sharing an image of the two embracing on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Enjoy this pic of me hugging Hitler," she captioned the post. The sardonic comment paired with the intimate pose have officially revived the affair rumors.

Trump expressed his respect for Loomer during a news conference the month prior, referring to Loomer as a "free spirit" (via CNN). At one point, Trump intended to enlist Loomer's help by giving her a legitimate role in his campaign, but he later changed his mind after receiving backlash from Republicans. However, his blatant fondness toward Loomer only fuels the gossip surrounding their ambiguous relationship — and his fellow party members are less than pleased. An individual close to the campaign expressed concern over Trump and Loomer's association. "Regardless of any guardrails the Trump campaign has put on her, I don't think it's working," they told Semafor.