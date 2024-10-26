Laura Loomer Shares Intimate New Pic With Trump As Affair Rumors Explode
Far-right political activist and podcaster Laura Loomer is a staunch supporter of presidential candidate Donald Trump, and she's certainly not shy about shouting her allegiance from the rooftops. There's been much speculation about her relationship with the 45th president due to her frequent appearances along his campaign trail leading up to the 2024 election. She even accompanied the 78-year-old on his jet to the presidential debate in September 2024, along with standing by his side during Sept. 11 memorial services. Then, on October 23, 2024, Loomer sparked a new wave of rumors concerning the nature of their relationship after sharing an image of the two embracing on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Enjoy this pic of me hugging Hitler," she captioned the post. The sardonic comment paired with the intimate pose have officially revived the affair rumors.
Trump expressed his respect for Loomer during a news conference the month prior, referring to Loomer as a "free spirit" (via CNN). At one point, Trump intended to enlist Loomer's help by giving her a legitimate role in his campaign, but he later changed his mind after receiving backlash from Republicans. However, his blatant fondness toward Loomer only fuels the gossip surrounding their ambiguous relationship — and his fellow party members are less than pleased. An individual close to the campaign expressed concern over Trump and Loomer's association. "Regardless of any guardrails the Trump campaign has put on her, I don't think it's working," they told Semafor.
Laura Loomer indirectly denied the affair rumors
It goes without saying that the extramarital affair rumors between Loomer and Trump is the latest fixation in the presidential election. Comedian and political commentator Bill Maher famously contributed to said rumors on his comedy show, "Real Time," by alluding to the odd relationship. "I think maybe Laura Loomer's in an arranged relationship to influence the election because she's very close to Trump. She's 31, looks like his type," Maher said (via The Wrap). Naturally, the podcaster was upset about the comedy segment, so Maher now faces a $150 million defamation lawsuit.
To make matters worse, people have also commented on Laura Loomer's negative influence on Donald Trump, openly questioning her poor investigative reporting skills and Trump's clouded judgment when it comes to the outspoken activist. Some folks credit Loomer with being the catalyst behind Trump's inflammatory remarks about Haitian immigrants. Recall how Trump declared Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio were responsible for abducting and eating domestic pets during the presidential debate with Kamala Harris, which Ohio city officials have since denied. Note, however, that Loomer took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to discuss the pet-eating theory just a day prior to the debate, leading some to believe that Loomer was the source of these baseless claims. Ultimately, Trump's strange relationship with Loomer isn't doing much to defuse the drama surrounding Trump's health. His team doesn't approve of their association, but his reluctance to distance himself from her for the sake of the election is telling.
Loomer is driving the Trump train
Laura Loomer professes to be spitting mad over the Donald Trump affair gossip. Still, despite firing off a $150 million lawsuit, she's doing nothing to quell the rumors. Like her idol, Loomer is a prolific social media user, swamping X with multiple posts every day. She furiously attacks all and any detractors and echoes the MAGA rhetoric of the day. And when it comes to fangirling over Trump, Loomer is second only to Elon Musk.
On October 25, 2024, she amplified Trump's decree that anybody who dares to cross him will meet the full wrath of what he determines to be the law. "We won't let them get away with it," Loomer vowed, declaring it was imperative to protect him from all and any who aren't fully on the Trump train. "Once we win, we need to see some accountability so that we can create a barrier between Donald Trump and those who only seek to use him and abuse him," Loomer concluded.
Earlier in the evening, Loomer made it clear that her relationship with Trump is stronger than ever and hinted that she will play a major role in his staffing decisions — officially or not — if he wins on November 5. "I will be conducting my own independent personnel audit and vetting process for key admin positions once positions are filled. It's my duty, regardless of what happens, to help protect President Trump," she announced.