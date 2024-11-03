How Aaron Rodgers Really Feels On The Topic Of Having Kids One Day

Aaron Rodgers is undoubtedly one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. For this reason, he is often the subject of headlines involving his personal life. One question that some people want to know the answer to is whether or not the pro athlete wants to have kids someday. Although he's never been married, some say that the New York Jets star would like to settle down and start a family. New York Times bestselling sports biographer, Ian O'Connor, revealed such on a podcast back in August 2024. "He wants to be a father, and that's the next stage of his life, is fatherhood," O'Connor said on the "Ross Tucker Football Podcast."

O'Connor wrote a book about Rodgers called "Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers." The book discusses Rodgers' life on and off the field and sheds some light on who he really is. While promoting the book in his interview with Ross Tucker, O'Connor noted that "Aaron is great with kids." Perhaps hyper-focused on his career, Rodgers hasn't found the right one to settle down with just yet. However, there was a point in his life when he thought his time to take that next step in life was coming — and he admitted that having a family was something he really yearned for.