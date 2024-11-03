How Aaron Rodgers Really Feels On The Topic Of Having Kids One Day
Aaron Rodgers is undoubtedly one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. For this reason, he is often the subject of headlines involving his personal life. One question that some people want to know the answer to is whether or not the pro athlete wants to have kids someday. Although he's never been married, some say that the New York Jets star would like to settle down and start a family. New York Times bestselling sports biographer, Ian O'Connor, revealed such on a podcast back in August 2024. "He wants to be a father, and that's the next stage of his life, is fatherhood," O'Connor said on the "Ross Tucker Football Podcast."
O'Connor wrote a book about Rodgers called "Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers." The book discusses Rodgers' life on and off the field and sheds some light on who he really is. While promoting the book in his interview with Ross Tucker, O'Connor noted that "Aaron is great with kids." Perhaps hyper-focused on his career, Rodgers hasn't found the right one to settle down with just yet. However, there was a point in his life when he thought his time to take that next step in life was coming — and he admitted that having a family was something he really yearned for.
Aaron Rodgers 'always dreamt' of having kids of his own
Aaron Rodgers has had some high-profile relationships over the course of his time in the spotlight. He was in a serious relationship with Olivia Munn for three years and just about everyone thought they'd tie the knot. In April 2017, however, they parted ways. "When you are living out a relationship in the public eye, it's definitely ... it's difficult," Rodgers told ESPN after the split. From there, he went on to date race car driver Danica Patrick, and many thought the two were endgame. In 2019, Rodgers and Patrick purchased a home together in Malibu and things seemed to be heading in a good direction. However, in July 2020, they went their separate ways.
It wasn't until Rodgers' relationship with Shailene Woodley that the topic of starting a family was front and center. Rodgers quietly proposed to Woodley and seemed to be over-the-moon to have found his person. During an Instagram Live in March 2021, the then-Green Bay Packers QB talked about having kids of his own. "It's maybe not in the immediate future but definitely something that I really look forward to. ... I've done a pretty good job at taking care of myself for the last 37 years and look forward to taking care of another life at some point too. I just think it'd be so fun," he said, adding it was something he "always dreamt about." However, he and Woodley split in early 2022.