Melania Trump's Election Day Fashion Accessory Sets Conspiracy Theories Into Overdrive

Election Day is finally here and the citizens of the United States are casting their votes for the next POTUS, including Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump, who made a rare joint appearance to do so. As reported by the Daily Mail, the two arrived at a polling station in Palm Beach wearing some distinct accessories. Donald had on his signature "Make America Great Again" hat, while Melania donned oversized black sunglasses, which she kept on inside. Could number 45's bronzer be blinding her or was there something more devious at play? Conspiracy theorists seem to think it's the latter, and they're convinced the Trumps did the ol' switcheroo.

Reporter: Is there anything you would've done differently with your campaign? Do you have any regrets? Trump: I can't think of any. I ran a great campaign pic.twitter.com/BI0spoT4tW — Acyn (@Acyn) November 5, 2024

A user on X, formerly known as Twitter, claimed, "That person standing next to Trump indoors with huge sunglasses does NOT look like Melania." Another posted, "Looks like Fake Melania with Rump at Voting booth! Is it me???" A third person agreed, "I'm not into conspiracy theories, but I thought the same & agree that doesn't look like her & she's been AWOL for how long now? Also who wears sunglasses indoors?" This wasn't the first time Melania was at the center of this wild conspiracy theory, as rumors of a stand-in have been circulating for years.