Melania Trump's Election Day Fashion Accessory Sets Conspiracy Theories Into Overdrive
Election Day is finally here and the citizens of the United States are casting their votes for the next POTUS, including Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump, who made a rare joint appearance to do so. As reported by the Daily Mail, the two arrived at a polling station in Palm Beach wearing some distinct accessories. Donald had on his signature "Make America Great Again" hat, while Melania donned oversized black sunglasses, which she kept on inside. Could number 45's bronzer be blinding her or was there something more devious at play? Conspiracy theorists seem to think it's the latter, and they're convinced the Trumps did the ol' switcheroo.
Reporter: Is there anything you would've done differently with your campaign? Do you have any regrets?
Trump: I can't think of any. I ran a great campaign pic.twitter.com/BI0spoT4tW
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 5, 2024
A user on X, formerly known as Twitter, claimed, "That person standing next to Trump indoors with huge sunglasses does NOT look like Melania." Another posted, "Looks like Fake Melania with Rump at Voting booth! Is it me???" A third person agreed, "I'm not into conspiracy theories, but I thought the same & agree that doesn't look like her & she's been AWOL for how long now? Also who wears sunglasses indoors?" This wasn't the first time Melania was at the center of this wild conspiracy theory, as rumors of a stand-in have been circulating for years.
Melania Trump's sunglasses are just fueling past body double conspiracy theories
Melania Trump has a pretty distinct face, so fans are quick to suss out when things seem off. In 2017, users on X accused Donald Trump of using a Melania lookalike to accompany him in public, per CNN. The White House was quick to debunk the rumor by stating, "Once again, we find ourselves consumed with a ridiculous non-story when we could be talking about the work the first lady is doing on behalf of children, including the opioid crisis that is gripping our nation."
However, that didn't deter skeptics when Donald was seen exiting a helicopter with a Maybe-Melania in 2020. "The only thing I'll miss from this administration is them swapping in new Melanias and just pretending we won't notice like a 4-year-old with a guppy," Hollywood director Zack Bornstein tweeted. Comedian and actor Patton Oswalt retweeted the pic and wrote, "That's...SO not Melania. They didn't even try."
Of course, having a Melania body double at the voting station is highly unlikely — and illegal. However, if you're reading this, Melania, blink twice to let us know you're okay, but take off the sunglasses first.