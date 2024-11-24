Christina Aguilera's Most Risqué Outfits To Date

Christina Aguilera is known for more than just her stunning vocal ability; She's recognized worldwide for her fashion statements both on and off of the red carpet. From iconic music video ensembles to eyebrow-raising Halloween costumes, the entertainer has always found a way to make her mark on both fashion and music. "The biggest challenge working with Christina is that she has done everything," her stylist, Chris Horan, admitted to Vogue. "So the question [is], How do we do something that feels new?"

The star is known for changing her look often, which is something she has embraced all while growing up in the spotlight and finding and staying true to herself amidst the chaos of being a pop star. "I never really go by what's popular," Aguilera shared with Vogue. "I go with the core of things that really resonate with me on a deeper level, which sometimes isn't for the masses ... So to be able to be myself and stand by that and face the backlash ... I'm really proud of those things, more so than getting certain successes." From the more risqué to the outlandish, Christina Aguilera has always used her style to get people talking.