The Tragic Truth About Eva Mendes

For decades, Eva Mendes has captivated audiences with her movie star talent and charm. Though she hasn't acted in a live-action project since 2014, Mendes' star power continues to shine brightly — thanks in small part to her marriage to fellow actor Ryan Gosling. Best known for her roles in films such as "Hitch" and "Training Day," Mendes is hiding a personal story of resilience and pain behind her glamorous celebrity image. While she hides it well, there's a lot more to the actor than initially meets the eye.

Underneath the glitz and glamor, Mendes has faced a number of major challenges in her personal life — challenges that have often gone unnoticed by the public. She's faced heartbreaking family loss and endured Hollywood's biases as a Latina actor, often at a time when the industry lacked the inclusivity it strives for today. Through it all, Mendes has managed to balance the pressures of motherhood (not to mention marriage to a fellow star) in the public eye. Let's shed some much-needed light on the most heartbreaking hurdles that Mendes has faced throughout her life.