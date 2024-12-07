The Real Reason Jeff Lawrence Left HGTV's Unsellable Houses

When HGTV's "Unsellable Houses" returned for its fourth season after more than a year away, twin sisters Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb continued to do exactly what they do best — taking on the most challenging home renovation projects the state of Washington has to offer. However, longtime viewers quickly noticed one major thing missing: Jeff Lawrence, the show's beloved contractor, wasn't anywhere to be seen. Lawrence was an essential part of the show's formula from the very beginning, adding his own unique perspective to each episode through his contracting expertise and lighthearted chemistry with the sisters.

Naturally, fans quickly flooded HGTV's social media with questions about why Lawrence left faster than Chip and Jo Gaines. Davis and Lamb addressed his absence via their Lamb & Co. Renovation brand: "He's focusing on growing his business and we're expanding ours," they wrote, according to Distractify. "Wishing him and his company nothing but the best!" It sounds like an amicable separation, but Lawrence's absence undoubtedly marks the end of an era for "Unsellable Houses" fans. Still, there's cautious optimism about what Davis and Lamb have planned for the future with their new team. But is there more to Lawrence's departure than simply business?