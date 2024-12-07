The Real Reason Jeff Lawrence Left HGTV's Unsellable Houses
When HGTV's "Unsellable Houses" returned for its fourth season after more than a year away, twin sisters Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb continued to do exactly what they do best — taking on the most challenging home renovation projects the state of Washington has to offer. However, longtime viewers quickly noticed one major thing missing: Jeff Lawrence, the show's beloved contractor, wasn't anywhere to be seen. Lawrence was an essential part of the show's formula from the very beginning, adding his own unique perspective to each episode through his contracting expertise and lighthearted chemistry with the sisters.
Naturally, fans quickly flooded HGTV's social media with questions about why Lawrence left faster than Chip and Jo Gaines. Davis and Lamb addressed his absence via their Lamb & Co. Renovation brand: "He's focusing on growing his business and we're expanding ours," they wrote, according to Distractify. "Wishing him and his company nothing but the best!" It sounds like an amicable separation, but Lawrence's absence undoubtedly marks the end of an era for "Unsellable Houses" fans. Still, there's cautious optimism about what Davis and Lamb have planned for the future with their new team. But is there more to Lawrence's departure than simply business?
Jeff Lawrence has been doing a lot more than just growing his business
Known best for his practical yet creative solutions, Jeff Lawrence's role on HGTV's "Unsellable Houses" was a vital part of the show's success. As such, his absence from Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb's home renovation show has been anything but subtle. But, while Davis and Lamb said Lawrence left to grow his business, there's more to the story than that. Since leaving "Unsellable Houses," Lawrence has devoted a ton of energy to JL Cares, the nonprofit extension of his remodeling company JL Remodeling.
Through JL Cares, Jeff and his team have been working on home renovations for people in need, taking nominations from the community to help those facing housing challenges. He even shares updates from these projects on his YouTube channel. There's a ton of money to be made on YouTube, but that's not what this is about. For Lawrence, this new focus combines his love of remodeling with a mission to support his local community, allowing him to help others while building his own brand. He'll definitely be missed from "Unsellable Houses" in the seasons to come, but his work with JL Cares is leading to impactful work that goes beyond television.