What Morning Joe Star Mika Brzezinski Really Looks Like Makeup-Free

The queen of co-hosting "Morning Joe," Mika Brzezinski, is always one to look fresh-faced and alert — a remarkable feat for someone who starts shooting at six in the morning. Boasting a storied career of advocating for wage equity for women and covering big stories such as the September 11th attacks, Brzezinski has modeled herself after the elegant yet tough women who came before her. Just like Barbara Walters and Diane Sawyer, Brzezinski always makes sure her best face is pointed toward the camera. However, at home, Brzezinski is infinitely more casual.

Seen in the above Instagram post with her mother, Emilie Brzezinski, the occasional "Weekend Today" anchor was all smiles sans makeup. Discussing the importance of smiles, Brzezinski used the post as an opportunity to discuss the horrors of aging with Parkinson's — the disease that inevitably took her mother's life in 2022.

Since Brzezinski is still co-hosting alongside her husband Joe Scarborough, she's had plenty of time to get her makeup routine down to a science. In fact, Brzezinski can go from makeup-free to camera-ready in half an hour. Here's how.