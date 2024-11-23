What Morning Joe Star Mika Brzezinski Really Looks Like Makeup-Free
The queen of co-hosting "Morning Joe," Mika Brzezinski, is always one to look fresh-faced and alert — a remarkable feat for someone who starts shooting at six in the morning. Boasting a storied career of advocating for wage equity for women and covering big stories such as the September 11th attacks, Brzezinski has modeled herself after the elegant yet tough women who came before her. Just like Barbara Walters and Diane Sawyer, Brzezinski always makes sure her best face is pointed toward the camera. However, at home, Brzezinski is infinitely more casual.
Seen in the above Instagram post with her mother, Emilie Brzezinski, the occasional "Weekend Today" anchor was all smiles sans makeup. Discussing the importance of smiles, Brzezinski used the post as an opportunity to discuss the horrors of aging with Parkinson's — the disease that inevitably took her mother's life in 2022.
Since Brzezinski is still co-hosting alongside her husband Joe Scarborough, she's had plenty of time to get her makeup routine down to a science. In fact, Brzezinski can go from makeup-free to camera-ready in half an hour. Here's how.
Mika Brzezinski's makeup routine
Mika Brzezinski's personal makeup artist, Wilbert Ramos, gave MSNBC the lowdown on how he gets her ready to appear on screen early in the morning. Brzezinski allowed a camera to capture her with bare skin before Ramos went to work, proving once more that like many celebs, she looks totally different with no makeup. According to Ramos, he only has about half an hour to get the daytime diva ready, and his tips are easily accessible for even the sleepiest of us. Ramos says to start with an excellent eye primer, like Laura Mercier's Primer, then move on to eyeshadow. A quick but bold lash moment, followed by a lush eyebrow primping will really make everything pop — Ramos prefers the Tarte Amazonian Clay Brow Pencil.
Moving onto the rest of the face, Ramos reminds us all to moisturize before adding concealer and foundation — to keep the dewy look. Plus, it will help blend any bronzer and blush, preventing streaking. Before pointing Brzezinski toward the camera, Ramos finishes off the look with the lips. Brzezinski prefers a lighter lip, to draw the focus toward her eyes and to better match her complexion. However, no matter what she wears (or if she opts not to wear any makeup) Brzezinski always looks smart.