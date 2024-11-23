Megyn Kelly Looks Nearly Unrecognizable Makeup-Free

Due to being on camera so often, Megyn Kelly is rarely seen without makeup. However, she also cares about what's underneath her cosmetic products. While giving out beauty tips to fans in April 2024, the former Fox News anchor spoke about her skincare routine. "The average person is ahead of the game compared to me because I wear so much makeup for the camera, but I do make sure I clean my face religiously," she said on SiriusXM's "The Megyn Kelly Show" while stressing the importance of face washing before bed daily. In addition, some may be surprised to learn that Kelly does her own makeup, and says that she learned to do it after years of working in the industry. Fielding questions from fans in September 2024 about her makeup prowess, Kelly said that for her lips, she only uses lip liner, which she uses to both line and fill her pout. From the way she describes it, her approach seems pretty bare-bones. However,looking at makeup-free pics shows just how much of a transformation Kelly undergoes with her rigorous makeup application.

Kelly uploaded a makeup-free snap to Instagram in June 2023 when she visited Saint Tropez. For the pic, she posed on a deck lying on a lounger while wearing a white robe and drinking coffee. The political pundit looked even younger than she usually does when appearing on air. Her hair was curled as she had a slight squint posing for the shot. Fans in the comment section applauded the natural look. "Hey your mom is wrong u look just as beautiful without the make up," one added.

Years earlier, Kelly shared a makeup-free photo on Facebook. "The natural me!" she wrote alongside the picture. Kelly looked fresh-faced and youthful in the photo, and one fan even compared her to a young Grace Kelly. The news anchor has been open about using not only makeup but cosmetic procedures.