Megyn Kelly Looks Nearly Unrecognizable Makeup-Free
Due to being on camera so often, Megyn Kelly is rarely seen without makeup. However, she also cares about what's underneath her cosmetic products. While giving out beauty tips to fans in April 2024, the former Fox News anchor spoke about her skincare routine. "The average person is ahead of the game compared to me because I wear so much makeup for the camera, but I do make sure I clean my face religiously," she said on SiriusXM's "The Megyn Kelly Show" while stressing the importance of face washing before bed daily. In addition, some may be surprised to learn that Kelly does her own makeup, and says that she learned to do it after years of working in the industry. Fielding questions from fans in September 2024 about her makeup prowess, Kelly said that for her lips, she only uses lip liner, which she uses to both line and fill her pout. From the way she describes it, her approach seems pretty bare-bones. However,looking at makeup-free pics shows just how much of a transformation Kelly undergoes with her rigorous makeup application.
Kelly uploaded a makeup-free snap to Instagram in June 2023 when she visited Saint Tropez. For the pic, she posed on a deck lying on a lounger while wearing a white robe and drinking coffee. The political pundit looked even younger than she usually does when appearing on air. Her hair was curled as she had a slight squint posing for the shot. Fans in the comment section applauded the natural look. "Hey your mom is wrong u look just as beautiful without the make up," one added.
Years earlier, Kelly shared a makeup-free photo on Facebook. "The natural me!" she wrote alongside the picture. Kelly looked fresh-faced and youthful in the photo, and one fan even compared her to a young Grace Kelly. The news anchor has been open about using not only makeup but cosmetic procedures.
The one cosmetic procedure Megyn Kelly's against
Megyn Kelly has been transparent about what types of cosmetic procedures she gets often. The one-time NBC personality told fans in April 2024 that she routinely gets laser work on her face, but she opts for something light. "I'm on the air and I have sensitive skin, so I have to be careful," Kelly said on "The Megyn Kelly Show." Kelly has been open about getting Botox, as well, but she's not necessarily a user of all types of cosmetic procedures. In fact, she has staunchly spoken out against fillers. "Ladies, listen to me: Get the lasers, get the Botox ... but I don't believe in the filler," she said on her show while replying to fan emails. "This is what I do, and it allows you to age but age well without looking weird and desperate." In fact, her harsh judgement of women who choose to undergo cosmetic procedures once led to Kelly having a feud with Jane Fonda.
In September 2017, Kelly interviewed Fonda and Robert Redford on "Today" as the actors were promoting a new movie. Kelly turned the conversation towards Fonda's plastic surgeries, which did not go over well. "I read you felt you're not proud to admit you had work done, why not?" she asked. That caused a snarky response from the "80 For Brady" actor. "We really want to talk about that now?" Fonda replied.
Later, Fonda expressed her dismay with the question and disparaged Kelly's interviewing skills. Afterwards, Kelly said she had "no regrets" in asking the veteran actor about going under the knife. "I gave her the chance to empower other women, young and old, on a subject which she purports to know well and she rejected it," Kelly said addressing the audience on "Today" in January 2018.