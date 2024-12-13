Judy Garland's Autopsy Report Is Seriously Tragic

The following article includes references to addiction and suicide.

Even those who've never seen her films know who Judy Garland is. Immortalized for her portrayal of Dorothy in "The Wizard of Oz," her fame has outlived her by a lot. But her success often stood in contrast to the truth of Garland's life. Throughout her time in the spotlight, Garland's issues with depression and addiction often overshadowed her work. Because she had reportedly attempted suicide several times, Garland's mysterious death was met with suspicion. But what caused her death was her lifelong use of sleeping pills.

Her prescription drug use started early on. Garland grew up in a family of vaudevillians and began working when she was just a kid. When she was 9, Ethel Gumm, her mother and manager, started giving her stimulants to get her to work incessantly and sleeping pills to counteract the other drugs' effects, Gerald Clarke wrote in his 2000 biography, "Get Happy: The Life of Judy Garland." The realities of the entertainment industry didn't help.

Garland claimed her managers later forced her to take amphetamines in part to help her lose weight, followed by depressants to bring her back down, not unlike what her mother had done. "They'd give us pep pills. Then they'd take us to the studio hospital and knock us cold with sleeping pills ... That's the way we worked," she said in tapes meant to expose the horrific ways the old Hollywood studios abused actors (via Daily Express). The iconic actor died at 47, but her death had been in the making for decades.