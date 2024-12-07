Melania Trump's Reaction To Donald's Viral, Cringey Dance Moves Says It All

On December 6, Melania Trump sat down with "Fox & Friends" to give a casual, yet telling interview. The hosts all seemed excited to have the former and future first lady grace their studio and did their best to keep the questions fun and informative. When the topic of some of Donald Trump's infamous dance moves came up, Melania did what she could to keep her response charming, but her nervous laughter and tight body language hinted at something else going on beneath the surface. With all the rumors surrounding Melania's marriage to Donald, it's no surprise she was trying to keep her true feelings at bay.

When asked to give her opinion on Donald's fist-pumping dance moves, Melania politely responded, "Oh, this very special and unique dance." She even flashed a curt smile and tried to laugh it off — but the hosts keep digging in. When Brian Kilmeade followed up by asking, "Is this how you dance?" Melania almost lost her perfect smile when answering, "No." This wasn't the first time Melania's body language spoke volumes for her, though, and it hinted that she might be embarrassed by her husband's behavior, or at the very least, wants to avoid hitting the dance floor with him.