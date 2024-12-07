Melania Trump's Reaction To Donald's Viral, Cringey Dance Moves Says It All
On December 6, Melania Trump sat down with "Fox & Friends" to give a casual, yet telling interview. The hosts all seemed excited to have the former and future first lady grace their studio and did their best to keep the questions fun and informative. When the topic of some of Donald Trump's infamous dance moves came up, Melania did what she could to keep her response charming, but her nervous laughter and tight body language hinted at something else going on beneath the surface. With all the rumors surrounding Melania's marriage to Donald, it's no surprise she was trying to keep her true feelings at bay.
When asked to give her opinion on Donald's fist-pumping dance moves, Melania politely responded, "Oh, this very special and unique dance." She even flashed a curt smile and tried to laugh it off — but the hosts keep digging in. When Brian Kilmeade followed up by asking, "Is this how you dance?" Melania almost lost her perfect smile when answering, "No." This wasn't the first time Melania's body language spoke volumes for her, though, and it hinted that she might be embarrassed by her husband's behavior, or at the very least, wants to avoid hitting the dance floor with him.
Melania has a history of not wanting to dance with Donald
Even though Melania Trump has defended husband Donald Trump publicly many times, there have been just as many moments when Melania went total ice queen on him. In a long list of cringeworthy moments between Donald and Melania, a few definitely stand out above the rest, one of which being the time Melania actually danced with her husband. On inauguration night 2017, Melania couldn't hide the scowl on her face while Donald stiffly twirled her around to Frank Sinatra's "My Way." Perhaps it's this memory that had Melania on the defensive during her "Fox & Friends" interview.
During the sit-down, Melania was asked if she gave Donald any tips for coming up with the dance. "He's coming [up with it] all on his own," she said. When she was pressed on if she has ever done the "Trump dance" herself, she curtly said, "I did not." By this time, the co-hosts seemed to have finally picked up on her hints that she was ready to move on, and Lawrence Jones, ever the gentleman, promptly changed the subject. Here's hoping Melania will be ready to get loose and boogie down with Donald for their second inaugural dance together.