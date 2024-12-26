Tragic Details About Fox News Host Laura Ingraham

Laura Ingraham arrived at Dartmouth College in the mid-'80s as a bright-eyed and bushy-tailed up-and-coming conservative ready to take on the liberals. She wasted no time, immediately securing her role as the lead editor at The Dartmouth Review, an independent newspaper at the college. Unfortunately for Laura, the position landed her in hot water when she opted to send in an undercover reporter to a meeting of the school's Gay Students Association. She then promptly published the details of said meeting along with the names of two of the club's officers for all the world to read. As one can imagine, the backlash was swift. "They were trying to shame us by outing us," Jeff Sidell told Newsweek in 2018 about the controversy.

Laura's actions as The Dartmouth Review's lead editor would eventually come back to haunt her when her own brother, Curtis Ingraham, came out to her. "My first thought was to wonder whether Curtis was embarrassed — not about being gay, but about me, my politics, and my past," she recalled about the life-changing moment in an opinion piece she penned for The Washington Post in 1997.

Sadly, Curtis' longtime partner, Richard Smith, was later diagnosed with AIDS — a disease he would eventually succumb to, but not before the cruel condition robbed him of his hearing, his eyesight, and his ability to walk. "Watching AIDS play its evil game of give and take has made me understand why lobbying for increased research funding should be an urgent priority not only for the gay community, but for us all," Laura declared.