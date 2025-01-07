Weird Things About Bill Belichick's Romance With Jordon Hudson

After leaving his beloved New England Patriots, football coach Bill Belichick seems to be taking the phrase "out with the old and in with the new" to heart, not just ditching his old NFL job to coach college football at the University of North Carolina, but also leaving his longtime partner, Linda Holliday, in exchange for Jordon Hudson. It's true that age is just a number, but in the case of Belichick and Hudson, the 48-year age gap between the two is looking like a really big number. According to TMZ, the lovebirds initially met in 2021 and began a romance that found them getting serious enough to move in together at the top of 2024. When they walked their first red carpet together as a couple, Belichick was 72 and Hudson was 24.

Strangely, their relationship was soft-launched at Netflix's "Roast of Tom Brady," when Belichick's former quarterback took to the podium and razzed the coach about leaked Ring camera footage that showed a shirtless Belichick sneaking out of someone's house, presumably after spending the night with a woman. It wasn't until the Daily Mail reported that it was Hudson's house that Belichick was making the walk of shame from when some began to wonder why he was slinking out of a girl's home who very well could be his granddaughter. Regardless, according to Page Six sources, the decades-apart couple have given the tried and true defense of being "in love" and have insisted that they "don't care what anyone else thinks," but that doesn't change the fact that we do in fact think their romance is pretty weird.