Weird Things About Bill Belichick's Romance With Jordon Hudson
After leaving his beloved New England Patriots, football coach Bill Belichick seems to be taking the phrase "out with the old and in with the new" to heart, not just ditching his old NFL job to coach college football at the University of North Carolina, but also leaving his longtime partner, Linda Holliday, in exchange for Jordon Hudson. It's true that age is just a number, but in the case of Belichick and Hudson, the 48-year age gap between the two is looking like a really big number. According to TMZ, the lovebirds initially met in 2021 and began a romance that found them getting serious enough to move in together at the top of 2024. When they walked their first red carpet together as a couple, Belichick was 72 and Hudson was 24.
Strangely, their relationship was soft-launched at Netflix's "Roast of Tom Brady," when Belichick's former quarterback took to the podium and razzed the coach about leaked Ring camera footage that showed a shirtless Belichick sneaking out of someone's house, presumably after spending the night with a woman. It wasn't until the Daily Mail reported that it was Hudson's house that Belichick was making the walk of shame from when some began to wonder why he was slinking out of a girl's home who very well could be his granddaughter. Regardless, according to Page Six sources, the decades-apart couple have given the tried and true defense of being "in love" and have insisted that they "don't care what anyone else thinks," but that doesn't change the fact that we do in fact think their romance is pretty weird.
He got her number by autographing her homework
Not many people can say their relationship started after discussing their partner's homework, but that's exactly how Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson met. According to TMZ, the two were reportedly on a flight from Boston to Florida when Belichick took a sudden interest in her textbook, "Deductive Logic." They got to chatting about the heady academic science, after which Belichick autographed her book with a note that said, "Thanks for giving me a course on logic! Safe Travels!" He also wrote the number of all the Super Bowls he won under his signature, beginning with Super Bowl 36, which took place when Hudson was only a year or two old.
Outside of a mutual interest in logic, a source told Page Six, "Jordon is an old soul so she and Bill connect on a deep level." So, after their swooning banter, it only made sense for the two to swap contact information, leading them to remain in touch until they were spotted together on Instagram in New Orleans after Belichick officially separated from Linda Holliday. Given that these two are clearly the experts on reasoning, maybe they can help us understand why their romance feels a little more teacher-student than boyfriend-girlfriend.
He's really supportive of her cheerleading career
Isn't it a little on the nose for the older, former football coach to suddenly start dating the young cheerleader? In this case, Jordon Hudson is the cheerleader, who, according to People, won an NCA Collegiate Championship for Bridgewater State University. After college, she joined the East Celebrity Elite cheer squad and competed with the team in the world championships. Belichick has his own history of winning, which could be one reason he's drawn to Hudson, but he has also put his money where his mouth is when it comes to supporting her, even proudly coming to her defense.
Belichick donned a Bridgewater State University cheer T-shirt in support of Hudson after the program was criticized by Boston radio host Winnie Akoury. According to Us Weekly, Akoury said on "Billy and Lisa In the Morning," "[Hudson] was Bridgewater State's cheerleader, which is Division III, which isn't even like competition level," sarcastically adding, "I could have been a Bridgewater State cheerleader!"
In Hudson's Instagram Story posted as a response, Belichick was seen wearing the T-shirt and looking like a proud father — sorry, proud boyfriend next to a caption that said, "[Bill Belichick] is on team @bsu_cheerleading," along with the hashtags "#DontPokeTheBearS" and "#DemandingRespect." We're all for having your partner's back, but if Belichick was so interested in cheerleading, surely there were other, more age-appropriate cheerleaders he could have met over the course of his 24 years in the NFL.
They had a questionable couple's Halloween costume
And then there was their 2024 couple's Halloween costume posted to Instagram, which featured Bill Belichick in a bright yellow fisherman getup. He appeared to "catch" Jordon Hudson, who was dressed as a mermaid who had seemingly washed ashore. While Hudson captioned the photo with, "Ouucchhhh!!!" Belichick took the opportunity to say what everyone was thinking and commented, "My biggest catch!" The pile-on was swift in the comments section, with one user saying, "Father and daughter?" Another wrote, "For the love of money," and a third chimed in to opine, "Omg! Girl! Wish you had more self respect bc this is soooo embarrassing!" We appreciate a sense of self-awareness, but this might be one occasion where it would've been better to downplay the fact that everyone does feel like Belichick reeled in a mythical creature — a woman almost 50 years younger who is in love with him.
But the two managed to clean themselves up a few months later at The Museum Gala at New York City's American Museum of Natural History. Belichick wore a sharp tuxedo, while Hudson wore a high-slit, off-the-shoulder black dress. The parade of photographs marked the official, public, red carpet debut of the two, which means that it might be time to start thinking of a name for the odd couple. BillJor? BeliHud? Hudchick?
She bedazzled a sweater for his new job
Nothing says commitment like a little bit of bedazzling. According to Page Six, Jordon Hudson showed her support for her boyfriend's new coaching job by adding a bit of glamour to a gray University of North Carolina sweatshirt. Almost as shocking as suddenly having a 24-year-old girlfriend, Belichick stunned the sporting world when he accepted the job at UNC, stepping away from the professional football league — where he won six Super Bowls — to coach college players. Though, now that we think about it, it does align with Belichick's other recent decisions to skew younger ... Nonetheless, ESPN reported that the coach signed a five-year deal with the Tar Heels, noting that there is some shared history with the university, with Belichick's dad, Steve Belichick, serving as an assistant coach there from 1953 to 1955.
Whether Hudson's art project meant that she planned on following Belichick down south for football season, we do not know, though if their romance lasts throughout the entirety of his planned tenure as a college coach, Hudson will have plenty of time to jazz up some more swag. And while we cannot confirm if the sweatshirt she posted is for her or for Belichick, he does have a long history of wearing gray hoodies on the sidelines of his old gig with the New England Patriots, so we can only hope he eventually shows up in the locker room with Hudson's handiwork proudly on display.
She welcomed him to the 'Gram
Nothing screams "generational divide" louder than helping elders with their technology problems, and it looks like Jordon Hudson is helping Bill Belichick out in the age of social media. In September 2024, she proudly welcomed her beau to this cool, new thing called Instagram, posting a picture of her and her new love interest petting goats with a caption that said, "This is my formal petition for @BillBelichick to change his handle to @ BillyGoat !! Welcome to the 'Gram, Billy!!!!" Commenters were quick to pick up on the helpful young person vibes, with one user saying, "So nice of you to help your grandpa make an instagram!" Another user noticed that the notoriously grumpy Belichick had finally been caught smiling in the photo, alluding to him showing some teeth after meeting Hudson. "Bill haven't let up the smile since," they wrote.
In fairness, Belichick appeared to be in on the boomer jokes, making sure that his debut Instagram post was laced with his own comedic takes on his social media ineptitude. "Surprised to see me here? Well, I am too," he said. "Over the past few months and not being with a team, I haven't had the opportunity to express my thoughts at a moment's notice ... I tried to join SnapFace, but couldn't find it." He explained his sudden interest by saying, "I decided that this was a good place for me to land, so I could talk to you and share what I'm up to, because there's a lot going on. So here I am, hello InstaFace!" We don't know who filmed the cringeworthy video, but judging by Belichick's smile, our bet is that he might have had some help from his new Gen-Z arm candy.