Tragic Details About About Nancy Pelosi's Daughter, Alexandra

Despite both of her parents being alive, Alexandra Pelosi, the daughter of Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi, told the The Guardian that it feels like she's been through both of her parents' funerals already. In October 2022, the documentary filmmaker first had to process the terrifying attack on her father by David DePape, which required him to be hospitalized and resulted in what Alexandria called "traumatic brain injury for the rest of his life."

DePape broke into the Pelosis' house and attacked Paul with a hammer while looking for his wife, Nancy. Paul was able to call the police, who intervened, but not before he suffered injuries. According to NBC News, DePape has since been sentenced to life in prison without parole. In a December 2022 interview with Josh Dickerson for "CBS Sunday Morning", Alexandra spoke on the horrific events, saying, "I haven't slept since the night my father was attacked." (via CBS News)

After the incident, Alexandra told The Guardian that she and her mother stayed with Paul in the ICU for a week. "It's been very dark for all of us. We all process it differently," she said. But perhaps just as disturbing as the attack was the way in which several Republican officials reacted, with some even mocking it. Donald Trump Jr. retweeted a since-deleted post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that described a photo of a hammer and a pair of underwear as a "Paul Pelosi Halloween costume." It's a tragedy that an attack on anyone's life could become fodder for jokes or memes, but it's one that Alexandra will have to live with forever.