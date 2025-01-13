Signs Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy's Marriage May Not Last
Madison LeCroy, star and source of her fair share of relationship drama on Bravo's "Southern Charm," has been married to Brett Randle since 2022. However, their relationship faces a couple of very unique challenges — the greatest of which is distance. While LeCroy resides in Charleston, South Carolina, Randle works as a firefighter in California: quite literally the opposite side of the country. Maintaining a marriage across such a vast distance isn't easy, and there are statistics to back it up. Research shows that approximately 40% of long-distance relationships end in breakups, meaning long-distance marriages face an even greater risk on top of the existing divorce rate.
Considering the strain that must come from such limited time together and the difficulties maintaining a close connection while living so far apart for much of the year, it certainly can't be easy. LeCroy has somewhat of a short fuse on the subject, sounding defensive on an Amazon Live in 2023: "We're not long-distance, okay? He literally just travels for work. ... He just goes to work just like everybody [else's] husband that works out of town, and then he comes right home." For many couples, such circumstances could lead to feelings of isolation, miscommunication, or unmet needs, all of which can strain even the most committed relationships. It's not a great sign, that's for sure.
Madison LeCroy's marriage faces some concerning statistics
Adding to the signs Madison LeCroy's marriage may not last: This isn't her first trip down the aisle. That's right: Brett Randle is her second husband. She was first married to Josh Hughes at just 20 years old. The couple welcomed a son together but divorced three years later. Navigating shared custody of a child is challenging enough, but entering into a second marriage on top of that often carries additional strife that even the strongest marriages can't handle.
The statistics aren't promising for second marriages, either. Research estimates the divorce rate for second marriages ranges from 60-67%, compared to 40-50% for first marriages. While LeCroy and Randle appear to have built their relationship on a strong foundation, the higher stakes of blending lives (especially when ex-husbands and cross-country careers are involved) can lead to additional stress. While only time will tell how their marriage will unfold, the odds may not be in the "Southern Charm" couple's favor. For the time being, LeCroy has this to say to Us Weekly: "Being my second go-around, I would say I've gotten very lucky [with] a wonderful husband. ... My housewife era is my favorite so far."