Signs Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy's Marriage May Not Last

Madison LeCroy, star and source of her fair share of relationship drama on Bravo's "Southern Charm," has been married to Brett Randle since 2022. However, their relationship faces a couple of very unique challenges — the greatest of which is distance. While LeCroy resides in Charleston, South Carolina, Randle works as a firefighter in California: quite literally the opposite side of the country. Maintaining a marriage across such a vast distance isn't easy, and there are statistics to back it up. Research shows that approximately 40% of long-distance relationships end in breakups, meaning long-distance marriages face an even greater risk on top of the existing divorce rate.

Considering the strain that must come from such limited time together and the difficulties maintaining a close connection while living so far apart for much of the year, it certainly can't be easy. LeCroy has somewhat of a short fuse on the subject, sounding defensive on an Amazon Live in 2023: "We're not long-distance, okay? He literally just travels for work. ... He just goes to work just like everybody [else's] husband that works out of town, and then he comes right home." For many couples, such circumstances could lead to feelings of isolation, miscommunication, or unmet needs, all of which can strain even the most committed relationships. It's not a great sign, that's for sure.