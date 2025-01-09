ABC News' David Muir's On-Air Fashion Fail Is Causing A Stir

Should we care what we look like in the midst of tragedy? ABC News' David Muir has managed to make that question quite the litmus test after going live to report on the wildfires that have engulfed Southern California. Muir reported from areas of devastation for "ABC World News Tonight with David Muir," where he wore a high-visibility yellow jacket emblazoned with the ABC News logo as he spoke with first responders and walked through scorched residential areas. But eagle-eyed viewers noticed an untold truth about Muir and his outfit, as one user posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he had seemingly cinched his jacket into a more form-fitting look via clothespins along the back. In the video accompanying the post, the clothespins can be seen when Muir turns away from camera, revealing his impromptu tailoring.

David Muir appears to be using clothespins to keep his jacket fitted while reporting on the devastating LA fires Video via @JackOsbourne pic.twitter.com/EnaD1YFW8o — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 9, 2025

Viewers instinctively lashed out at what many perceived to be vanity in the face of disaster. One user posted on X, "The vanity of @DavidMuir is OFF the charts!" Another user posted a GIF of famously vain fictional celebrity Derek Zoolander with the caption, "David Muir while hundreds of thousands are fleeing the inferno of the apocalypse in the Hollywood Hills." And Jack Osbourne, son of legendary singer Ozzy Osbourne, posted, "Nice Jacket Bro. Glad you look nice and svelte with those clothes line pegs, while our city burns to the ground," which opened the floodgates for his 474,000 followers to pile on. But the real hit came from Megyn Kelly when she went off on Muir on SiriusXM's "The Megyn Kelly Show," saying, "This is not dress up time. That's something that my little boys did when they were still in the single digits... Not on the news when people are dying!"