Where Is Former Fox News Anchor Chris Wallace Now?

Chris Wallace has been a mainstay in broadcast news for more than half a century, but he's a little harder to pin down these days.

As the son of legendary journalist Mike Wallace, Chris had big shoes to fill from the very start of his career, and he wasted no time forging his own path in the field. After initially starting out in print at The Boston Globe, Chris transitioned to television in the early 1970s. While there, he covered a wide range of stories, establishing himself as a trusted name in broadcast journalism that went beyond his famous last name. Chris spent years honing his reputation as a tough yet fair interviewer at NBC and then ABC before moving to his most notorious home: Fox News. There, he quickly carved out a reputation as one of the network's most respected anchors — not a hard thing to do, given figures as controversial as Sean Hannity and as shady as Jesse Watters working at the network.

More recently, he has hosted a show on CNN, but ever since his three-year contract came to an end in November 2024, the journalist has been off the air completely. Now, he plans to go the independent route, but specific details of this move haven't been announced yet.