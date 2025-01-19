Where Is Former Fox News Anchor Chris Wallace Now?
Chris Wallace has been a mainstay in broadcast news for more than half a century, but he's a little harder to pin down these days.
As the son of legendary journalist Mike Wallace, Chris had big shoes to fill from the very start of his career, and he wasted no time forging his own path in the field. After initially starting out in print at The Boston Globe, Chris transitioned to television in the early 1970s. While there, he covered a wide range of stories, establishing himself as a trusted name in broadcast journalism that went beyond his famous last name. Chris spent years honing his reputation as a tough yet fair interviewer at NBC and then ABC before moving to his most notorious home: Fox News. There, he quickly carved out a reputation as one of the network's most respected anchors — not a hard thing to do, given figures as controversial as Sean Hannity and as shady as Jesse Watters working at the network.
More recently, he has hosted a show on CNN, but ever since his three-year contract came to an end in November 2024, the journalist has been off the air completely. Now, he plans to go the independent route, but specific details of this move haven't been announced yet.
Chris Wallace jumped from Fox News to CNN but didn't renew his contract
Chris Wallace's relationship with Fox's predominantly conservative audience grew more strained toward the end of his tenure there, particularly during his moderation of the 2020 presidential debate. By late 2021, Wallace announced his departure from Fox, citing a desire to explore new opportunities at rival CNN. At his new (and, for now, his last) network home, Wallace hosted a streaming show called "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" for the short-lived streamer CNN+.
After CNN+ shut down in April 2022, CNN gave Wallace a new home for his show on Max. It's where he stayed until late 2024, when he decided not to extend his contract with the network — after more than 50 years in television news, Wallace announced plans to explore new opportunities with his own streaming show or podcast. For a journalist of Wallace's caliber, independence may be the perfect next step. It's a decision that aligns better with his journalistic style, which prioritizes thoughtful and in-depth conversations, compared to the rapid-fire pace (and f sensationalized nature) of 24-hour news cycles.