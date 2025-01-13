Chilling Details Emerge Of Caitlin Clark's Stalker

Caitlin Clark is going through a very harrowing situation. A Texas man has been charged with felony stalking over sexually violent threats against the Indiana Fever star — and the details of his DMs are chilling.

WISH reported that Michael Lewis was arrested on January 12, 2025 at a hotel in downtown Indianapolis. He had allegedly traveled from his home in Denton, Texas to Indiana after first sending messages to the WNBA star in mid-December 2024. The messages continued through January 2025 until the police The content of the messages, sent from his X account, was both sexually explicit and frighteningly specific, with Lewis accused of writing, "Been driving around your house 3x a day, but don't call the law just yet." In another message, Lewis shared his intention to get close to Clark at her games, whether in Indianapolis or otherwise, saying, "I'm getting tickets. I'm sitting behind the bench."

Prior to his arrest, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department made contact with Lewis on January 8, 2025. Lewis, according to court documents, said he had a quote "imaginary relationship" with Clark, and was simply taking a vacation in Indianapolis. "It's an imagination, fantasy-type thing," he told police. "[It's a] joke, [and it's] nothing to do with threatening."