The Tragic Death Of Bob Uecker

Bob Uecker, former Major League Baseball player and Hall of Fame broadcaster, died at age 90 on January 16, the AP reported. Uecker leaves behind three children, son Bob Jr. as well as daughters Sue and Leann, whom he shared with his first wife, Joyce. The two, who were married from 1956 to 1975, also had a son, Steve, who "died from complications related to San Joaquin Valley fever" in 2012 at the age of 52, according to ESPN. Uecker was married to his second wife, Judy, from 1976 to 2001. He had not remarried at the time of his death.

The Milwaukee Brewers released a statement following the news, saying that Uecker had been diagnosed with small cell lung cancer in 2023. "Even in the face of this challenge, his enthusiasm for life was always present, never allowing his spirit to falter," Uecker's family stated.

In light of Uecker's death, his fans are remembering his love of the game and all that he accomplished away from the field. Read on as we do the same!