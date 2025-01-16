The Tragic Death Of Bob Uecker
Bob Uecker, former Major League Baseball player and Hall of Fame broadcaster, died at age 90 on January 16, the AP reported. Uecker leaves behind three children, son Bob Jr. as well as daughters Sue and Leann, whom he shared with his first wife, Joyce. The two, who were married from 1956 to 1975, also had a son, Steve, who "died from complications related to San Joaquin Valley fever" in 2012 at the age of 52, according to ESPN. Uecker was married to his second wife, Judy, from 1976 to 2001. He had not remarried at the time of his death.
The Milwaukee Brewers released a statement following the news, saying that Uecker had been diagnosed with small cell lung cancer in 2023. "Even in the face of this challenge, his enthusiasm for life was always present, never allowing his spirit to falter," Uecker's family stated.
In light of Uecker's death, his fans are remembering his love of the game and all that he accomplished away from the field. Read on as we do the same!
Bob Uecker was famous for baseball, the big screen, and Mr. Belvedere
Born Robert George Uecker in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on January 26, 1934, Bob Uecker went on to play professional baseball for the Braves, Cardinals, and Phillies. While he wasn't the top player of all time, the athlete who was also known as a comedian did jokingly note (via "Milwaukee Brewers IQ: The Ultimate Test of True Fandom"), "I led the league in 'Go get 'em next time.'"
Uecker also once explained, via Bleacher Report, "The biggest thrill a ballplayer can have is when your son takes after you." He added, "That happened when my Bobby was in his championship Little League game. He really showed me something. Struck out three times. Made an error that lost the game. Parents were throwing things at our car and swearing at us as we drove off. Gosh, I was proud."
The sports world star, who was known as "Mr. Baseball," per Fox Sports 1070, used that same signature humor as a broadcaster for the Brewers, as well as in his acting career. That's right, he played the dad on "Mr. Belvedere" from 1985 to 1990, and appeared in the 1989 film "Major League" with Charlie Sheen. Clearly, Uecker had the kind of career that let him show the world what he had to offer both on the field and onscreen.
Our condolences go out to Uecker's family, friends, and fans.