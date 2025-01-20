Melania Trump Recycles Bizarre Fashion Accessory At Inauguration And We Think We Know Why

Melania Trump went back to her old ways (and olden times) for her outfit at Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025. The incoming first lady subtly showed her patriotism by donning a navy blue Adam Lippes coat and pairing it with dark blue suede heels and black leather gloves. The outfit's colors were obviously perfectly coordinated with her husband's navy blue suit. By all accounts, it seemed like Melania was heading for another effortlessly chic Inauguration Day outfit.

Unfortunately, however, that expectation floated away when we laid eyes on the ensemble's centerpiece: her deep blue boater hat. The accessory choice gave us flashbacks to Barron Trump's graduation, as she donned an eerily similar old-fashioned hat and received lukewarm reactions. However, her statement accessory choice may have served a deeper meaning on both occasions.

It's no secret that Donald's marriage to Melania has apparently been on the rocks for quite some time and the idea of spending another four years with him in the public eye has likely brought up a lot of complex emotions for her. So, there's a chance Melania went with a large hat that covers most of her face to prevent millions of people from seeing her true feelings during the important day. And she may have worn it to her son's graduation to conceal her face for the same reason. Of course, there's also a chance that the incoming first ;ady could be showing her nonchalance for Inauguration Day and Donald's presidency at large by repeating her statement accessory choice.