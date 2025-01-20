Melania Trump Recycles Bizarre Fashion Accessory At Inauguration And We Think We Know Why
Melania Trump went back to her old ways (and olden times) for her outfit at Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025. The incoming first lady subtly showed her patriotism by donning a navy blue Adam Lippes coat and pairing it with dark blue suede heels and black leather gloves. The outfit's colors were obviously perfectly coordinated with her husband's navy blue suit. By all accounts, it seemed like Melania was heading for another effortlessly chic Inauguration Day outfit.
Unfortunately, however, that expectation floated away when we laid eyes on the ensemble's centerpiece: her deep blue boater hat. The accessory choice gave us flashbacks to Barron Trump's graduation, as she donned an eerily similar old-fashioned hat and received lukewarm reactions. However, her statement accessory choice may have served a deeper meaning on both occasions.
It's no secret that Donald's marriage to Melania has apparently been on the rocks for quite some time and the idea of spending another four years with him in the public eye has likely brought up a lot of complex emotions for her. So, there's a chance Melania went with a large hat that covers most of her face to prevent millions of people from seeing her true feelings during the important day. And she may have worn it to her son's graduation to conceal her face for the same reason. Of course, there's also a chance that the incoming first ;ady could be showing her nonchalance for Inauguration Day and Donald's presidency at large by repeating her statement accessory choice.
The accessory has already proven to be an obstacle
The massive hat, designed by Eric Javits, has gotten in the way exactly as it seems Melania Trump has planned. Moments before Donald Trump took the oath of office, he leaned in an attempt to kiss his wife on the cheek, but the brim of the hat caused a degree of separation that caused Donald to plant his lips a few inches away from Melania's face. How European of him!
The moment was broadcasted by live news at the US capitol, but the video is already circulating X, formerly Twitter, and viewers are having a field day. After the pathetic attempt at affection, Donald looked rather embarrassed, while Melania donned an almost sinister smile with her eyes once again shadowed by the brim of the hat. The menacing look isn't hard to read and gives off "My plan worked perfectly!" vibes. The user who posted the video wrote, "Oh, now it makes sense. Melania wore the hat as a barrier to Trump's lips. Got it. #Inauguration2025."
The repeated look has caused Melania to, once again, become a meme
It's no secret that Melania Trump has sported some controversial outfits on the campaign trail and isn't afraid to use symbolism in her fashion to convey how she truly feels, and Inauguration Day 2025 has proven to be no different. While some have praised her for the all-navy look to match Donald Trump, others can't help but blast the comically oversized headgear.
Over the years, Melania has been subjected to criticism because of her inability to hide her expressions and her painfully obvious body language, but even with an accessory that covers half of her face, viewers couldn't help but pick up on her vibe. One user wrote, "Melania's hat!" with a fire emoji. While others could only compare her to the McDonald's character, the Hamburgalur, super-spy Carmen Sandiego, or even the Bendaryl Hat Man. Not everyone hated the choice, though, as she did receive praise from those who agreed that she knew what she was doing. One user joked, "Doesn't get more gangster looking than Melania Trump. Hat low, all black, and pissed off." Another added, "Melania standing up there in this Carmen Sandiego lookin a** hat like 'I'm just here so I don't get fined.' LOL."