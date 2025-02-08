We Barely Recognize Brenda Song Without Makeup

Fans who have caught Brenda Song on TV shows or at red-carpet events know that she usually wears a healthy dose of makeup. The "Dollface" actor will typically wear plenty of concealer and heavy eye makeup. Even when she was dressed down in a candid photo posted to Instagram to promote a fundraiser in October 2019, she still wasn't skimping on the glam.

Song may wear a lot of product when making public appearances, but she is also a celeb who has shown fans how she looks without makeup. In December 2015, "The Social Network" actor uploaded a fresh-faced photo to Facebook where she posed alongside her pooch. "No make up lazy selfie with Panda," she wrote alongside the pic. The absence of beauty products made the former child actor look much younger, and it changed the contours of her nose and cheeks. Followers filled the replies with praise for her sans-makeup look. "When Brenda Songs is a goddess without makeup," one wrote. Song received a similar reaction from her fanbase when she recorded a Lasik surgery testimonial video in June 2009 with no beauty products on her face. Multiple fans commented how great she looked au naturel.

Years later, Song employed the makeup-free look while filming "The Last Showgirl" with Pamela Anderson and Jamie Lee Curtis. "When you didn't see us in our showgirl makeup, we weren't wearing any makeup. None at all," she told Bustle in January 2025. According to Song, it was Anderson who suggested the women skipped wearing makeup on set. That was a major change for Song, who said she has rocked makeup on camera since her child star days. Of course, the no-makeup filming was a rarity, and something fans likely don't know about Song is how meticulous her skincare routine is on typical work days.