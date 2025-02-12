Pete Davidson's Tattoo-Free Makeover Has Everyone Asking The Same Thing

Talk about turning over a new leaf! Pete Davidson had the internet doing double-takes and doubting their eyes when photos for clothing brand Reformation's new ad campaign featured the former "Saturday Night Live" funnyman completely tattoo-free. In one photo, the once fully-tatted comedian wore a white undershirt, white underwear, and white socks and shoes to really underscore his pure, back-to-basics look and completely ink-free skin. But Davidson was so synonymous with his extensive tattoos that the internet originally thought the photos were a hoax. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, said what a lot of people were thinking when they posted, "This photo is heavily photoshopped."

Pete Davidson showcases tattoo-free body in new Reformation campaign. pic.twitter.com/TjkYCkGZoY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 11, 2025

But the naysayers were proven wrong when Davidson appeared on "Today" and confirmed that he had long been in the process of getting them all removed, with the process beginning as far back as 2020. As for why, Davidson said, "I got sober and I saw myself in the mirror, and I was like, 'Nah.' I was like, 'I need to change it up a little bit.'" That change-up involved the removal of more than 100 tattoos from his body, including the remnants of the matching ink he got with Ariana Grande.