The Biggest Scandals Khloe Kardashian Wishes You Would Forget

Kim Kardashian may have a shady side to her, but her younger sister Khloe Kardashian, is also just as sketchy. Over the years, fans have watched Khloe's transformation, evolving from a twenty-something into a wife, a mother, and a successful entrepreneur. Despite her achievements, however, the Good American founder has repeatedly courted controversy.

In 2019, Khloe was in hot water after "The Good Place" actor Jameela Jamil publicly called her out for misleading fans by promoting a weight-loss product by Flat Tummy Co. "It's incredibly awful that this industry bullied you until you became this fixated on your appearance," Jamil wrote in an Instagram post directed at Khloe. "That's the media's fault. But now please don't put that back into the world, and hurt other girls, the way you have been hurt. You're a smart woman. Be smarter than this."

Just two years later, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star found herself in a similar scandal — only this time, with the FDA. After appearing on the popular morning talk show "The View" as a spokesperson for Nurtec ODT, a prescription migraine medication, the FDA accused Khloe of making misleading claims about the efficacy of the drug. "Thus, the video misbrands Nurtec ODT within the meaning of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) and makes its distribution violative," an official letter from the agency read in part. But these are, in fact, only a fraction of the scandalous moments Khloe wishes we could forget.