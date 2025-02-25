The Biggest Scandals Khloe Kardashian Wishes You Would Forget
Kim Kardashian may have a shady side to her, but her younger sister Khloe Kardashian, is also just as sketchy. Over the years, fans have watched Khloe's transformation, evolving from a twenty-something into a wife, a mother, and a successful entrepreneur. Despite her achievements, however, the Good American founder has repeatedly courted controversy.
In 2019, Khloe was in hot water after "The Good Place" actor Jameela Jamil publicly called her out for misleading fans by promoting a weight-loss product by Flat Tummy Co. "It's incredibly awful that this industry bullied you until you became this fixated on your appearance," Jamil wrote in an Instagram post directed at Khloe. "That's the media's fault. But now please don't put that back into the world, and hurt other girls, the way you have been hurt. You're a smart woman. Be smarter than this."
Just two years later, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star found herself in a similar scandal — only this time, with the FDA. After appearing on the popular morning talk show "The View" as a spokesperson for Nurtec ODT, a prescription migraine medication, the FDA accused Khloe of making misleading claims about the efficacy of the drug. "Thus, the video misbrands Nurtec ODT within the meaning of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) and makes its distribution violative," an official letter from the agency read in part. But these are, in fact, only a fraction of the scandalous moments Khloe wishes we could forget.
Khloe went to jail for a DUI
In 2007, Khloe Kardashian was arrested for a DUI. The reality star was subsequently sentenced to three years probation and community service and ordered to complete an alcohol education course. Kardashian, however, violated her probation, leading to a 30-day jail sentence the following year. "She admitted to failing to complete [roadside cleanup duty] and enroll in an alcohol education class," a state attorney stated at the time, per People.
But Kardashian never got to serve her full sentence, spending only three hours in jail due to overcrowding. Regardless, she likely walked away with a renewed sense of responsibility. To understand the potential consequences of driving under the influence, the reality star was ordered to do hospital visits. "I have to go to the hospital and see injured people who were either a drunk driver themselves or were hurt by someone. Thankfully [they] weren't killed," she shared during an appearance on The Tyra Banks Show (via People).
Years later, during an episode of "The Kardashians," Khloe reflected on her DUI arrest, revealing that she had a glam session before going to jail. "Malika did my hair for my mugshot. I did my own makeup," she confessed (via E! News). While this might have made for entertaining television, Khloe's decision to get her hair and makeup done suggests that she did not take her offense as seriously as she should have.
Lamar Odom's infidelity made national headlines
Khloe Kardashian and her first husband, Lamar Odom, famously had a tumultuous relationship plagued by the NBA star's struggle with substance abuse and infidelity. Throughout their marriage, Odom was accused of multiple affairs, including a year-long relationship with Jennifer Richardson, a Los Angeles-based woman. In an interview with InTouch Weekly, Richardson accused Khloe of having her trailed by private investigators after learning about the affair. "I was very, very intimidated and scared," she added.
Polina Polonsky, another woman, alleged she had a six-week affair with Odom and also accused Kardashian of confronting her. "She's investigated my loved ones, and she personally tried to attack me. I can't even go home because I'm scared that something bad will happen," Polonsky claimed (via Radar Online). A source close to the couple, however, denied the allegations, telling People that they "couldn't be farther from the truth." Despite their attempts to dismiss the rumors, Khloe and Odom's marriage continued to unravel, leading to their 2013 separation and eventual divorce in 2016.
In his memoir, "Darkness to Light," the former Lakers player opened up about his marriage to Khloe, admitting that he was unfaithful throughout their time together. "I wish I could have been more of a man. It still bothers me to this day. But regret is something we have to learn to live with," Odom wrote.
Khloe Kardashian was accused of assault
In December 2011, Khloe Kardashian was slapped with a battery and assault lawsuit, accusing her of getting physical with a transgender woman outside of a Californian club. Chantel Spears, the alleged victim, told TMZ that the altercation ensued after she commented on Lamar Odom's age. "All I was telling Lamar Odom is maybe he is too young to get married, and all of a sudden, I get this big push from this girl," Spears explained to the outlet. "It was her. I tried to get her, and she pushed me again." In her filing, Spears requested to be awarded an unspecified amount in damages.
Khloe fired back with a counter-lawsuit, arguing that she had only acted in self-defense. The reality star also accused Spears of harassment and provocation, claiming in the filing that her "alleged conduct was reasonably necessary for her self-defense and safety." The case, however, took a different turn when Spears offered to withdraw her lawsuit in exchange for a $150,000 settlement. Instead of giving in to the settlement demands, Khloe doubled down on her claims, demanding that Spears provide proof of the damages she suffered.
Though it is unclear how the case ended, TMZ reported in May 2012 that surveillance video showed that there was, in fact, no contact between Spears and Khloe on the alleged day of the altercation.
She was named in a multi-million dollar class action lawsuit
In 2012, Khloe Kardashian found herself entangled in yet another legal battle when she, along with her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, were named in a $5 million class-action lawsuit. The suit, filed by a group of people, accused the sisters of falsely promoting QuickTrim diet pills, claiming the supplement did not live up to its promised results. In the filing, the customers argued that while the Kardashians credited QuickTrim for their slim figures, the product itself was ineffective for weight loss.
"Honestly, losing weight has been my lifelong struggle! QuickTrim def helped me reach my goals But ur [sic] kind words keep me motivated!" Khloe wrote in one 2009 tweet, endorsing the pill as a diet pill. Similarly, in 2012, Kim tweeted, "Since I started QuickTrim again a few weeks ago, I'm down 6 lbs!!! Yay, best feeling. I was getting discouraged but now I'm so motivated!"
Responding to the lawsuit, the Kardashians asked for the case to be dismissed, arguing that they could not be held liable for any complaints about the product. "Permitting Plaintiffs to keep the Kardashians in this action based upon their role as celebrity spokespersons would create new law and spawn a wave of litigation against high-profile individuals who promote and advertise products," the dismissal filing stated, asserting that the Kardashians only served as influencers for QuickTrim. After months of legal proceedings, the case was ultimately dismissed in September 2013.
Khloe Kardashian has been accused of appropriating black culture
Since stepping into the limelight, Khloe Kardashian has consistently been accused of cultural appropriation. In March 2019, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star drew attention after sporting a blonde curly afro at Diana Ross's 75th birthday party. While the hairstyle was admittedly inspired by Ross's signature look, several fans accused Khloe of appropriating Black culture. "Khloe Kardashian's hair at Diana Ross's birthday was borderline outta pocket," one person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "She's disgusting does she think this is a tribute?" another fan commented.
Later that year, the reality star stirred controversy again after sharing an Instagram post of herself posing in a swimsuit on a beach. In the photo, Khloe wore her hair in cornrows, sparking outrage from social media users who accused her of disregarding the historical and cultural significance of the hairstyle. "These damn Kardashians want the Black culture so bad. You look stupid with those damn braids," one Instagram user commented. Another urged her to educate herself, writing, "Khloe, please understand the sensitivity of this hairstyle. It goes back to the slavery days of Black people. Please don't wear it without understanding."
In November 2023, Khloe faced backlash once again after dressing as a Bratz doll for Halloween. In addition to her outfit, the Good American founder opted for a tanned makeup look, which drew accusations of blackfishing from fans. "You were Black for Halloween?" one person asked, while another questioned, "How is this not blackfishing?"
Tristan Thompson's cheating scandals did not go unnoticed
After the end of her first marriage, Khloe Kardashian started dating Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson. Their relationship, which spanned five years, was filled with drama and multiple cheating scandals on Thompson's part. The couple's first major scandal came in April 2018, when Thompson was spotted hanging out and subsequently going into a hotel with an unidentified woman. At the time, Khloe was nine months pregnant with the couple's first child. "Tristan has been consistently cheating on Khloé. He's a serial cheater. And there will be more women to come out of the woodwork," an insider confirmed to People. But this was just the beginning of the couple's troubles.
In December 2021, reports surfaced that Thompson had fathered a third child earlier that year while still in a relationship with Kardashian. Despite initially denying the claims, a paternity test later confirmed that the NBA star was indeed the father of the child. "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son," he wrote in a statement on his Instagram (via People). He also publicly apologized to Kardashian, acknowledging that he had caused her a lot of pain through the years. "My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you," he added.
During a June 2022 episode of "The Kardashians" on Hulu, Khloe reflected on her tumultuous relationship with Thompson, admitting that she felt humiliated by his actions. "Everything is an act of betrayal, everything is a lie. It's manipulation, it's deceit," she said in a confessional (via People).
She blamed Jordyn Woods for tearing her family apart
Khloe Kardashian faced public scrutiny in February 2019 after news broke that her then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson had cheated on her with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's longtime friend. As reported by TMZ, Thompson and Woods were spotted getting cozy at a party and eventually making out. "Khloé found out yesterday about Tristan and Jordyn," an insider told People, adding that the Kardashian-Jenner clan was "blindsided" by Thompson and Woods' betrayal.
However, despite Thompson's previous affairs, the Kardashians largely blamed Woods, with a source confirming to People that the family was "beyond angry and disgusted" with her. In response to the controversy, Woods appeared as a guest on the "Red Table Talk" show, where she admitted to kissing Thompson but denied being responsible for his split from Khloe.
Unconvinced, Khloe took to X, where she accused Woods of downplaying her involvement in the scandal. "If you're going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!" Khloe wrote in the tweet. Yet, her response sparked backlash from social media users and beyond, as Kardashian was criticized for blaming Woods while maintaining a cordial relationship with Thompson. "Tristan is THE REASON YOUR FAMILY BROKE UP," one person corrected, with many others echoing similar sentiments.
Khloe Kardashian has been caught in multiple photo editing fails
Given her celebrity status, it is no surprise that Khloe Kardashian always wants to look picture-perfect. In April 2021, Khloe made headlines when an unedited photo of her went viral online. The picture, which offered fans a glimpse into Khloe's natural appearance, was quickly taken down, however. Tracy Romulus, the chief marketing officer for the KKW brands, released a statement thereafter, revealing that Khloe did not intend for the picture to be posted online. "The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant," she explained, per Page Six.
Three years later, Khloe found herself in another editing scandal after she was accused of over-editing her face in a now-deleted Instagram post. "Khloe be so f*** ing foreal rn. Where's your chin, girl," one person wrote in the comment section. "I think she's not Khloe, does anyone know who she is?" another person quipped, while a third user urged the reality star to delete the picture because it looked nothing like her.
While Khloe has been open about her struggle with body dysmorphia over the years, fans have continued to accuse her of contributing to the problem by promoting unrealistic beauty standards. "Khloe Kardashian crying about having to live up to the body standards she and her sisters uphold is peak hypocrisy," one X user wrote in 2021.
She was labeled a hypocrite amid the Los Angeles wildfires
Amid the January 2025 Los Angeles wildfires, Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram, condemning the actions of an alleged arsonist who had been arrested by the LAPD. "You sick motherf***er! What the f*** is wrong, people?!?! Arson!!!!! May you be fully prosecuted!!! What scum!!!" Khloe wrote on her Instagram story at the time (via E! News). The reality star then followed up her rant with a diss directed at Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.
During a press briefing, LA Fire Chief Kristin Crowley revealed that the fire department's budget had been cut under Mayor Karen Bass's administration, limiting its resources. But while Bass argued that the cuts couldn't have had any impact on the department's ability to put out the fire, Khloe took to Instagram with a scathing response. "Mayor Bass, you are a joke!!!!!" she wrote on her Instagram story (via Metro). The "Revenge Body" star also echoed support for Crowley, writing: "I stand by YOU Chief Crowley!!!! You spoke the truth, and I can tell you didn't even want to say that but it was THE TRUTH!!!!"
Kardashian's tirade was not well-received, however, as social media users quickly reminded her of the time she went over the allotted water limit by over 100,000 gallons. "Instead of Khloe Kardashian talking bulls*** about Mayor Bass, people should be talking about how she and her sister used an excess of over 300,000 gallons of water in just one month during a drought," one user wrote on X.