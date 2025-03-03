Doug Emhoff Accidentally Exposes Boring Marriage To Kamala Harris With Pre-Oscars 2025 Pic

What a snooze fest! Much ado has been made over former Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff's post-White House life. Where will they live? What will they do? Are they getting a divorce? Alas, it appears the married couple's life isn't quite as lavish, exciting, or dramatic as we all thought, as least on Oscars night.

While practically all of Hollywood was out on the town, suited and booted at the annual Academy Awards on March 2, 2025, Emhoff gave everyone on X, formerly known as Twitter, a sneak peek of him and Harris holed up at home, preparing for the 97th Academy Awards in their own way. Spoiler alert: it was B-O-R-I-N-G.