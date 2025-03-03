Doug Emhoff Accidentally Exposes Boring Marriage To Kamala Harris With Pre-Oscars 2025 Pic
What a snooze fest! Much ado has been made over former Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff's post-White House life. Where will they live? What will they do? Are they getting a divorce? Alas, it appears the married couple's life isn't quite as lavish, exciting, or dramatic as we all thought, as least on Oscars night.
While practically all of Hollywood was out on the town, suited and booted at the annual Academy Awards on March 2, 2025, Emhoff gave everyone on X, formerly known as Twitter, a sneak peek of him and Harris holed up at home, preparing for the 97th Academy Awards in their own way. Spoiler alert: it was B-O-R-I-N-G.
Doug Emhoff and Kamala Harris' Oscar Night prep looked pretty bland
Doritos may be for the bold, but Kamala Harris' and Doug Emhoff's pre-awards show prep looked pretty bland. "Oscars watch party prep," Emhoff tweeted along with a photo of his famous wife looking fresh-faced and makeup-free while her dark locks were swept up in a no muss, no fuss ponytail. Sadly, with just one bag of nacho cheese-flavored Doritos in a boring bowl on a stark white countertop, it doesn't appear that either spouse planned to make it past host Conan O'Brien's opening remarks.
As one can imagine, many took to the comments section to address the "prep" or lack thereof. "Prep: Dumping junk food into a bowl," one X user wrote in the comments section. Meanwhile, another tweeted, "How long does it take to open a bag of Doritos?" Mmm... yellow dye. Something tells us Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is punching the air right now.