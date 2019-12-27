The untold truth of Shaggy

For millennials, Shaggy's infectious 2000 hit, "It Wasn't Me," was one of those tracks we all belted out, some of us too young to understand the context of the raunchy lyricism. The song wasn't even supposed to be a single, accidentally finding fame through illegal downloads. As Shaggy told USA Today (via the Honolulu Advertiser) at the time, "This is probably the only time in my life that I will like Napster. Some kid on the radio station in Hawaii took it and put it on the radio, and the phones lit up."

The rest was history. The song was a cultural phenomenon, and even the phrase, "Shaggy defense" was coined as a legal strategy — when a defendant denies they were the ones committing an alleged act.

It wasn't just that one hit that kept the Kingston-born artist busy, however, as he already had major hits such as "Boombastic" and "Oh Carolina" under his belt, too. So, has he disappeared from the spotlight? Not quite. "I've been offered ... my own television show, movies... I've turned most of them down," Shaggy revealed to the Daily Mail. "Throughout my career, I've been very very keen about protecting my brand ... It has to make sense." He's certainly been doing a lot that makes sense – the rest of us just have to look hard enough. Here's the untold truth of Shaggy.