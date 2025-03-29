How Hunter Biden Really Lost So Much Of His Money

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Besides being the troubled son of former President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden is best known as a lawyer, lobbyist, and member of various boards. Most recently, he added "artist" and "author" to the list. But despite his famous name and host of titles, Hunter's net worth is estimated at only about $1 million. That wasn't always the case. Between 2016 and 2019, he made $7 million, about a third of which he earned as a board member of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings Limited, according to his December 2023 indictment.

In addition to his controversial business dealings, Hunter also earned a pretty penny as an emerging artist. Despite his status as a newcomer, Hunter was represented by New York art dealer George Bergès. "I wouldn't sell any of my collectors a work of Hunter Biden or anybody else for $50 or $500,000, if I didn't believe it was worth that," he told WWD in 2021. "My commitment is to my collector as much as it is to my artist."

His artistic merits aside, Hunter's gun trial and Joe's controversial decision to pardon him may have hurt him financially. Details of his situation surfaced in his March 2025 request to drop his lawsuit against Garrett Ziegler, a former Donald Trump aide he accused of hacking his laptop. "This significant decrease in revenue has also impacted my ability to pay off my significant debt, which has been reported in the press as being several million dollars," he argued. Hunter claims he was blindsided by his downturn.